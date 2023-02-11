Prince Andrew 'hopes unsealed documents will demolish Virginia Giuffre's case' and save his reputation

11 February 2023, 19:13

The infamous image of Andrew, Virginia Giuffre and Ghislaine Maxwell at Jeffrey Epstein's house
The infamous image of Andrew, Virginia Giuffre and Ghislaine Maxwell at Jeffrey Epstein's house. Picture: Handout

By Adam Solomons

The Duke of York is reportedly staying 'resilient and patient' in his aim to overturn a multimillion pound settlement paid to Jeffrey Epstein victim Virginia Giuffre.

Ms Giuffre accuses Prince Andrew of sexual abuse at convicted paedophile Jeffrey Epstein's New York apartment and at his private island.

The disgraced duke paid a huge sum to Giuffre to settle a civil lawsuit early last year, but now reportedly regrets the decision.

A source close to the duke told The Times that he has become the "Millwall" of the royal family, comparing himself to the east London football club whose chant goes, "No one likes us, we don't care."

They added: “Except he does care. Dershowitz has made it clear that if the documents are unsealed, it will demolish the established narrative. People underestimate the duke’s resilience and patience.

Read more: Prince Andrew will find it 'almost impossible' to overturn Giuffre settlement, top US lawyer tells LBC

Read more: Prince Andrew 'plotting to overturn £3m claim' by sex accuser Virginia Giuffre - and even get her to say sorry

King Charles and Prince Andrew are pictured at their mother's funeral
King Charles and Prince Andrew are pictured at their mother's funeral. Picture: Alamy

“It has been more than three years since the interview, eight years since the accusation and 12 years since the publication of that photo. What’s a few more months, if the evidence is unsealed this year and the story turns on its head?

"There is very much a feeling among those of us who resolutely support the duke, that this is only a half-written story.”

Lawyer Alan Dershowitz was accused of sexual assault by Giuffre before she admitted she "made a mistake" in identifying him.

Now Dershowitz has advised the duke to "pursue every legal remedy" to salvage his reputation and clear his name.

But top US lawyer Bradley Simon, who specialises in civil litigation and worked as a federal prosecutor in New York, told LBC last week that those encouraging the Duke of York to explore legal avenues were “engaging in frivolity and nonsense”.

Alan Dershowitz thinks the prince should never have settled
Alan Dershowitz thinks the prince should never have settled. Picture: Getty

He said: “I would say that it is wishful thinking on the Prince’s part and if he’s getting advice of that nature, I would say the advice is ill-advised… it’s almost impossible.

“This is a man who entered voluntarily into a settlement agreement, and he now seems to be having buyer’s remorse; unfortunately for him, the law does not provide for buyer’s remorse when it comes to voluntary settlement agreements.”

Simon also poured cold water over Dershowitz’s suggestions, criticising the lawyer for allowing his own experience to unduly influence his thinking.

He said: “Alan Dershowitz is not really giving impartial neutral advice because he was sued as well.

"A lot of [Dershowitz’s advice] is motivated by his own personal experience rather than a lawyer giving impartial advice to a client.”

The duke has not been charged with any crimes.

