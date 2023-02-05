Prince Andrew will find it 'almost impossible' to overturn Giuffre settlement, top US lawyer tells LBC

5 February 2023, 12:19

A top US defence attorney has warned Prince Andrew that it would be “almost impossible” for him to overturn his settlement with Virginia Giuffre.
A top US defence attorney has warned Prince Andrew that it would be “almost impossible” for him to overturn his settlement with Virginia Giuffre. Picture: Alamy

By Connor Hand

A top US defence attorney has warned Prince Andrew that it would be “almost impossible” for him to overturn his settlement with Virginia Giuffre.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Speculation has mounted in recent weeks that Prince Andrew has consulted lawyers Andrew Brettler and Blair Berk - who has previously represented clients including Kayne West, Mel Gibson and Leonardo Di Caprio - to consider whether it would be possible for him to renege on his $12m deal with Ms Giuffre. 

However, Bradley Simon, who specialises in civil litigation and worked as a federal prosecutor in New York, told LBC that those encouraging the Duke of York to explore legal avenues were “engaging in frivolity and nonsense”.

“I would say that it is wishful thinking on the Prince’s part and if he’s getting advice of that nature, I would say the advice is ill-advised… it’s almost impossible.

“This is a man who entered voluntarily into a settlement agreement, and he now seems to be having buyer’s remorse; unfortunately for him, the law does not provide for buyer’s remorse when it comes to voluntary settlement agreements.”

Read more: Queen 'wanted Prince Andrew to try charity work' so he could make comeback into public life

Read more: Prince Andrew urged to challenge £10m settlement with sex crime accuser Virginia Giuffre by lawyer she also sued

One of those encouraging Prince Andrew to assess his options is US lawyer Alan Dershowitz, who was also accused of sexual assault by Ms Giuffre before she conceded she had ‘made a mistake’ in identifying him.

A former professor of law at Harvard University, Dershowitz recently implored the Duke of York to “pursue every legal remedy”, citing “many, many good defences [Andrew] could have raised”. 

Yet Mr Simon poured cold water over Dershowitz’s suggestions, criticizing the lawyer for allowing his own experience to unduly influence his thinking: “Alan Dershowitz is not really giving impartial neutral advice because he was sued as well… A lot of [Dershowitz’s advice] is motivated by his own personal experience rather than a lawyer giving impartial advice to a client.”

Prior to Dershowitz’s comments, the family of disgraced socialite Ghislaine Maxwell published a photo which they believe undermines Ms Giuffre’s claims against Prince Andrew. 

Depicting the bathtub in which sexual activity between the Prince and a minor is alleged to have taken place, the image shows two individuals donning A4-sized masks of the Duke of York and Giuffre.

Maxwell’s family contends the photo demonstrates the tub in question is too small to allow for the type of sexual activity alleged by Giuffre; Ian Maxwell, brother of Ghislaine, has given the Duke permission to use the picture as part of any future defence. 

According to Simon, however, it would be unlikely to bolster the Duke’s case. 

“Regardless of whether pictures are showing up by publicity mongers makes no difference in the world. No judge is going to set aside that settlement. End of story.”

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Cardi B arrives at the pre-Grammy gala at the Beverly Hilton hotel in Beverly Hills, California

Cardi B pays tribute to Atlantic Records pair at pre-Grammys gala

1

China threatens 'further actions' after US shoots down spy balloon off Carolina coast

Mark Gordon and Constance Marten

Missing Constance Marten and sex offender partner 'camping in Sussex countryside with newborn'

Prince Harry when he was a teenager with Sasha Walpole

Mystery 'older woman' who took Prince Harry's virginity speaks out after 'surprise' mention in his tell-all memoir

South Sudan Pope

Pope makes final bid for peace and forgiveness in South Sudan

Pervez Musharraf

Pakistan’s former military ruler Pervez Musharraf dies aged 79

Investigators searching for missing mother-of-two Nicola Bulley appealed for a “key witness" who they believe was in the area on the morning of her disappearance.

Police admit there is 'no evidence' missing mum Nicola Bulley fell into river as 'key witness' comes forward

US Air Force fighter aircraft shoot down a suspected Chinese spy balloon

China threatens ‘further actions’ after US shoots down suspected spying balloon

Liz Truss has claimed she was never given a “realistic chance” to enact her radical tax-slashing agenda by a "very powerful economic establishment", combined with as a lack of political support.

Liz Truss blames 'left-wing economic establishment' for No 10 exit, despite plunging UK economy into chaos

A man has been hailed as a 'hero' after risking his life by jumping into a river to try and save a 16-year-old girl who was being mauled by a shark.

'Hero' dived into river to try and save 16-year-old girl mauled to death by 'bull shark' in horrific attack

The balloon had been flying at about 60,000 feet and was estimated to be about the size of three school buses. (Larry Mayer/The Billings Gazette via AP)

US downs Chinese balloon over ocean and moves to recover debris

asdasdas

Woman left fighting for her life after being hit by car while pushing pram

1

US shoots down Chinese 'spy balloon' off Carolina coast

The Princess of Wales has shared a picture of herself as a baby on social media as she launched a campaign on the importance of early years.

Princess of Wales shares photo of herself as baby as she launches early years campaign

US China

US moving ahead on plan to down Chinese balloon over ocean

Investigators searching for missing mother-of-two Nicola Bulley have appealed for a “key witness" who they believe was in the area on the morning of her disappearance.

Police searching for missing dog walker Nicola Bulley release image in appeal to potential 'key' witness

Latest News

See more Latest News

Pope Francis delivers a speech in Juba, South Sudan

Pope highlights plight of women as he continues South Sudan visit

Streaming giant Netflix has said that updated measures to crack down on users sharing passwords were posted by mistake.

Netflix says updated measures to crackdown on password sharing were posted by accident

Houses have been evacuated and roads closed after a man was arrested on suspicion of explosives offences at a property in Derbyshire, police have said.

Houses evacuated and nearby roads shut after man arrested for explosives offences in Derbyshire town
Actor Brooke Shields recounts being raped early on in her Hollywood career "by an unnamed man in the film industry" in new documentary.

Brooke Shields recounts being raped in her early 20s 'by industry insider' in new docuseries
A second balloon has been spotted

China urges 'calm' as Pentagon says second spy balloon spotted over Latin America

The pair were reported missing on January 7

Bodies of British volunteers Chris Parry and Andrew Bagshaw returned in Russia-Ukraine prisoner swap
Ukrainian servicemen close to the border with Belarus

Dozens of soldiers freed in Russia-Ukraine prisoner swap

Sri Lankan soldiers march during the Independence Day ceremony in Colombo

Sri Lanka marks independence anniversary amid economic woes

Nicola Bulley's sister says there's "no evidence" that the missing woman (L) fell into the river, in response to a police hypothesis revealed at a press conference earlier today.

'We have no evidence': Missing Nicola Bulley's friend joins family in questioning police theory she fell in river
PM 'plans to ban Channel migrants from appealing deportation'

Rishi Sunak to 'ban Channel migrants from appealing against deportation'

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Policies, background and wife and children - everything you need to know

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Sangita Myska: Is the UK on ‘slow grind towards fascism’ after proposed ban on asylum seeker appeals?

Sangita Myska: Is the UK on a ‘slow grind towards fascism’ after proposed ban on asylum seeker appeals?
Paul Brand Home Office

It was seen as a ‘badge of honour’ to refuse asylum applications, says Former Home Office employee
James is left laughing by caller's story

James O'Brien is left chuckling as caller describes accidentally setting fire to ex-PM's car
James O’Brien blasts Boris Johnson for wanting Ukraine to join EU - after blaming Crimea invasion on EU

James O’Brien scrutinises Boris Johnson's call for Ukraine to join EU

‘There may be an opportunity to reform’ Mason Greenwood says this caller after charges were dropped

Mason Greenwood's dropped rape charges are an 'opportunity to reform’ the footballer, caller insists
Iain Dale 02/02

Sunak is struggling to keep his head 'above water' but has the 'right strategy', says ex-No10 insider
Andrew Marr on Thursday

Andrew Marr: Solving Northern Ireland protocol is the 'biggest political challenge Sunak faces'
Shelagh Fogarty 02/02/23

Landlord comes home to 'break-in' and forced prepayment meter after tenants fail to pay bills
James O’Brien compares the ‘vicious’ abuse received by Meghan Markle to Dominic Raab allegations

James O’Brien blasts right-wing media for 'normalising' bullying amid Dominic Raab allegations
Dominic Raab is a ‘robust man’ but doesn’t bully people, says former Boris Johnson adviser

Boris Johnson's former adviser brands Dominic Raab 'robust' but refuses to label him a 'bully'

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cladding Crisis

Cost of Living Crisis

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit