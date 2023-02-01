Queen 'wanted Prince Andrew to try charity work' so he could make comeback into public life

By Will Taylor

The late Queen suggested Prince Andrew could try charity work to rehabilitate his public image after he settled with his accuser Virginia Giuffre, according to his friends.

It was suggested that he could try and make a comeback after stepping away from royal duties.

The move was compared to the disgraced minister John Profumo, who embarked on charitable work after it emerged he had an affair with a prostitute.

The duke's friends say he has become isolated during his time at the Royal Lodge in Windsor and may not have fully come to terms with his demotion within the royal family.

"Andrew's mother suggested the route forward was taking on a charitable cause," a source told The Independent.

"Other members of the family agreed and saw it as his only way to rehabilitation."

The duke could run into difficulty with convincing charities to be associated with him given the hit to his reputation.

Andrew stopped using his HRH title during his legal issues with Virginia Giuffre, and he could not wear military uniform during the Queen's funeral procession.

Public anger at him as even seen calls for him to be stripped of his Duke of York title.

She accused him of sexual assault after she fell victim to the paedophile and former friend of Andrew's Jeffrey Epstein.

Andrew has vehemently denied her claims and reached a settlement thought to be worth about £3m, and he did not admit liability.

It has been reported that Andrew's legal team is considering whether it can overhaul the settlement after her case against a famous American lawyer, Alan Dershowitz, was abandoned.

Ms Giuffre said she might have been mistaken in accusing him.

He could even use money he inherited from the Queen to take on the case.

But Buckingham Palace believes it would be "wishful thinking" for him to reckon he can overturn the settlement and there are questions over whether it would legally be possible and if he has enough money to do so.

A source said: "The fear is it could be eye-wateringly expensive and leave him in a money pit.

"Its a high-risk strategy to go from payout to another to seven-figure sum in an entrenched legal battle. The family is worried whether there could be enough money for it."