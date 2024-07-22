New picture of Prince George released as future king celebrates 11th birthday

Prince George, photographed by his mother, celebrates his 11th birthday. Picture: @KensingtonRoyal

By Flaminia Luck

The Prince and Princess of Wales have shared a new picture of Prince George - to mark the young Royal's 11th birthday.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The black-and-white photo was taken by his mother, Catherine, Princess of Wales.

In it, he is pictured in an open-necked white shirt and dark blazer as he smiles at the camera.

He is also wearing a friendship bracelet.

The palace's social media account posted it with the caption: "Wishing Prince George a very happy 11th birthday today".

The prince was last seen in public with his father, the Prince of Wales, in Berlin for the Euro 2024 final between England and Spain.

Wishing Prince George a very happy 11th birthday today!



📸 The Princess of Wales, 2024 pic.twitter.com/Tybyz7Z8cs — The Prince and Princess of Wales (@KensingtonRoyal) July 22, 2024

Prince George and his younger sister Princess Charlotte, 9, also attended a Taylor Swift concert at Wembley Stadium earlier this summer to celebrate their father's 42nd birthday.

The royals were pictured smiling with the megastar in a backstage selfie.

Swift's boyfriend, American footballer Travis Kelce, later described the royal children as an "an absolute delight".

