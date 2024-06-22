Taylor Swift takes selfie with William, George and Charlotte - as Prince of Wales spotted dancing away to ‘Shake It Off’

Taylor Swift poses with the Royal Family
Taylor Swift poses with the Royal Family. Picture: Kensington Royal/X
Taylor Swift has been pictured taking a selfie with the Prince of Wales and two of his children, George and Charlotte, on the night of the pop star's concert at Wembley.

The US megastar has been performing in the UK this month, including in Liverpool, and kicked off the first of three London dates on Friday night.

Around 90,000 fans were at the north London venue last night, including several members of the Royal Family.

In fact, Prince William was even spotted dancing the night aware as Swift performed her mega hit, Shake It Off.

Travis Kelce joined in the selfie fun
Travis Kelce joined in the selfie fun. Picture: Social Media

Swift captioned the second photo, 'Happy Birthday M8!, as William attended the concert on his 42nd birthday.

The Leader of the Labour Party, Sir Keir Starmer, was also at the concert.

He posted a picture alongside his wife, Victoria, with the caption: "'Swift' campaign pitstop."

After completing two more performances in London, Swift will perform in mainland Europe, before returning to London for another five dates in August.

Swift's boyfriend and NFL Super Bowl winner Travis Kelce was also in the stands to watch her perform at Wembley, as was his brother, Jason.

Other celebrities at Wembley include Queer Eye's Jonathan Van Ness, Bridgerton's Nicola Coughlan and model Cara Delevingne.

