Prince Harry 'never heard from King Charles' about his invitation to the Coronation

20 April 2023, 13:59

Prince Harry recently announced he would be attending his father's Coronation alone
Prince Harry recently announced he would be attending his father's Coronation alone. Picture: Alamy
Kieran Kelly

By Kieran Kelly

Prince Harry never heard from King Charles directly about his invitation to the Coronation, it has been claimed.

Harry and his wife Meghan Markle instead heard about their invitation to the landmark occasion in an email from his father's office, according to a royal source.

"They didn't hear from Charles. Harry wanted to hear from his father directly - it's always through somebody," the source told People.

The Sussexes confirmed their invite to the Coronation in March, but waited until earlier this month to confirm their plans.

They announced Prince Harry would attend alone, while the Duchess of Sussex remains stateside with their children.

Prince Harry did not hear directly from his father about his Coronation invite, it has been claimed. Picture: Getty

The royal source added that the Duke has decided to attend the Coronation to show support to his father, "not an institution".

"This is about a son showing up for his father rather than the optics of the institution," they said.

Read More: Prince Harry to skip King Charles' coronation concert to 'rush home to Meghan and their children'

Read More: Queen's final sacrifice: Late monarch's decision to strip Prince Andrew of his HRH title 'showed she put nation first'

Confirming Harry and Meghan's decision, the Palace said in a statement: "Buckingham Palace is pleased to confirm that the Duke of Sussex will attend the Coronation Service at Westminster Abbey on 6th May.

"The Duchess of Sussex will remain in California with Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet."

It is believed Meghan has decided to remain in the US because the Coronation clashes with Prince Archie's fourth birthday.

Prince Harry is expected to return to California almost immediately after attending his father's official Coronation, missing out on the Coronation concert.

Meghan Markle will remain stateside with her children
Meghan Markle will remain stateside with her children. Picture: Getty

Meanwhile, it is understood Prince William will "tolerate" Harry's presence but the Royal Family will "have not met the Duke of Sussex's demand for an apology".

Kinsey Schofield, host of the "To Di For Daily" podcast, previously told Fox News: "We know that palace staff is planning every entry, exit, and seat with the battling brothers in mind. The palace's ultimate objective is to avoid conflict.

"William, without a doubt, was the most hurt by Harry's actions. The two have not spoken since the queen's funeral. And certainly not since the Netflix series or book.

"And despite Harry telling media outlets that he would only attend the coronation if his family received an apology... my sources say that no such apology has happened in private."

She added: "Both William and [his wife] Catherine will tolerate Harry's presence because, despite the bad blood and betrayal, there is a deep love for him in both of them."

