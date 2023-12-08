Camilla 'backs ex Andrew Parker Bowles' new relationship with Anne Robinson and even jokes about double dates'

Queen Camilla is said to back her ex husband's new relationship with Anne Robinson. Picture: Alamy

By Will Taylor

Queen Camilla has given her support to Anne Robinson's new relationship with her ex-husband Andrew Parker Bowles - and even joked about going on a double date with King Charles.

She has known for a number of weeks that the former Weakest Link host, 79, and her brigadier ex husband, 83, have been dating.

A source said the King and Queen have enjoyed the media reports of the couple.

Camilla, who divorced Mr Parker Bowles in 1995 and has two children with him, is also said to back the relationship.

"Camilla and Charles have very much enjoyed the coverage of this story — they think it's hilarious," a source told The Sun.

"Camilla is very supportive about the whole thing and found out a few weeks ago. They've been joking about going on a double date.

Camilla is said to be supportive of the relationship. Picture: Alamy

Anne Robinson is dating Andrew Parker Bowles. Picture: Alamy

"After all, Anne is a strong, lively, opinionated woman. If anyone can crack royal circles, it's her."

A spokesman for Camilla declined to comment.

It emerged on Thursday that Ms Robinson, most famous for her "you are the weakest link - goodbye" catchphrase from the game show, had been dating Mr Parker Bowles for about a year.

Both have tried to avoid the cameras to keep the romance under wraps, though it was an open secret in rural aristocratic circles.

They are said to get on "splendidly".

Mr Parker Bowles was married to Camilla from 1973, following a relationship with Princess Anne. He later married Rosemary Pitman, who died with cancer in 2010.

Andrew Parker Bowles has dated Ms Robinson for about a year. Picture: Alamy

Ms Robinson, meanwhile, was with journalist Charlie Wilson until their divorce in 1973, and then her marriage to former Conservative MP John Penrose ended in divorce in 2008.

The presenter had to hand over £20m in their settlement.

She has been open about dating before, even revealing she had briefly signed up to Tinder - though she is unlikely to have found her distinguished new partner on the app.

The famously harsh host responded when she was asked about the relationship: "It's none of your business."