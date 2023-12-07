Anne Robinson secretly dating Camilla's ex Andrew Parker Bowles - and Queen 'knows about relationship'

Anne Robinson has been secretly dating Andrew Parker Bowles. Picture: Alamy

By Will Taylor

Anne Robinson is secretly dating Queen Camilla's ex Andrew Parker Bowles.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The ex-Weakest Link host has been going out with the former brigadier for more than a year.

Robinson, 79, was set up with 83-year-old Mr Parker Bowles by a mutual friend.

And it is said Camilla, who divorced Andrew in 1995, is supportive of their relationship.

A friend of the couple told The Sun it was a case of the "Brigadier and the Queen of Mean" and said: "They have judiciously avoided being photographed together as they both wanted to keep this quiet for as long as possible.

"Annie proudly tells everyone she is the daughter of a market trader chicken-seller and is as far removed from a toff as could be — frankly it beats any storyline The Crown could possibly come up with.

"Annie and Andrew get on splendidly — she makes him laugh, a lot, and he is one of the few people to get away with poking fun at her.

Anne Robinson is dating Andrew Parker Bowles. Picture: Alamy

"She loves to joke she's 'new money' — despite the fact she went to boarding school, her father got a double first and she holidayed for part of the summer at The Carlton in Cannes, when not working behind her mother's stall.

"They were set up by a mutual friend."

The relationship is said to have been an open secret in rural aristocratic circles.

Andrew was married to Camilla since 1973, following a relationship with Princess Anne.

He later married Rosemary Pitman, who died with cancer in 2010.

Robinson, meanwhile, was with journalist Charlie Wilson until their divorce in 1973, and then her marriage to former Conservative MP John Penrose ended in divorce in 2008.

Andrew Parker Bowles was divorced from Camilla in 1995. Picture: Alamy

The presenter had to hand over £20m in their settlement.

She has been open about dating before, even revealing she had briefly signed up to Tinder - though she is unlikely to have found her distinguished new partner on the app.

The famously harsh Weakest Link host, known for sending contestants packing with a wink, responded when she was asked about the relationship: "It's none of your business."