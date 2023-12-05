Meghan's secret sign of support for Charles as senior royals prepare to meet for the first time since racism row erupted

Meghan's 'secret support for Charles' amid royal 'racism row'. Picture: Alamy/Getty

By StephenRigley

Meghan appeared to offer her under pressure father-in-law an olive branch as the senior royals prepare to meet for the first time since the racism row sparked by Omid Scobie's new book erupted.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Stepping out in Santa Barbara for the first time since the crisis began, the Duchess of Sussex was seen wearing an array of casual luxury including Princess Diana's watch, and a Bentley & Skinner diamond tennis bracelet - a gift from the King worth at least £4,900.

The piece, which was first worn on the eve of her wedding to Prince Harry, was first created by royal warrant holders Bentley & Skinner, features ninety-two round brilliant-cut diamonds.

Meghan (pictured in 2018) wearing the Bentley & Skinner diamond line tennis bracelet featuring forty-eight round brilliant-cut diamonds weighing seven carats in total, worth at least £4,900. Picture: Getty

Read More: Business as usual: Kate brushes aside royal race row as she opens life-changing unit at children's hospital

Read More: Omid Scobie's agent 'sent Dutch translators manuscript containing royals' names' in Archie race row

Royal aides insist it is ­“business as usual” for The Firm this week amid the race row storm.

King Charles, Queen Camilla, William and Kate will be at Buckingham Palace tonight as more than 500 members of the Diplomatic Corps attend a pre-Christmas celebration.

On Friday, Kate will host a charity Christmas carol concert at Westminster Abbey, which will be attended by other members of the Royal Family, charity representatives and community stalwarts.

Harry, Meghan and Archie. Picture: Alamy

The bracelet may be a sign of peace between the warring Windsors after Mr Scobie's new book Endgame identified two senior royals who allegedly expressed concern about the colour of Prince Archie's skin before he was born.

Royal sources dubbed claims of racism “outrageous” and “mendacious smears”, while Buckingham Palace said it was “considering all options”.

But a source said: “There has been no rush to make a decision and there certainly will not be a knee-jerk reaction.”

An initial draft of Mr Scobie's book, given to Dutch translators, named the two senior members of the royal family who Meghan said told of their "concerns" about the colour of her son Archie's skin, while she was pregnant.

Mr Scobie, who wrote Finding Freedom, which charted Harry and Meghan’s departure from the Royal Family, has attempted to deflect any blame for the “error.”

He claims he "never submitted a book that had those names in it", which his Dutch translator denies.

A source told The Times that United Talent Agency had earlier sent a draft version of the book to publisher Xander Uitgevers, which contained the names.

However, a final proof of the 400-page tome was later sent, but it's understood the translator had been working from an earlier draft.