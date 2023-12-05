Business as usual: Kate brushes aside royal race row as she opens life-changing unit at children's hospital

Kate Middleton visited Evelina London this morning. Picture: Alamy/Getty

By Kieran Kelly

It was business as usual for Kate Middleton this morning as she arrived at a hospital in London to open a new facility for children.

The Princess of Wales arrived at the Evelina London this morning, of which she is a patron, and was greeted by the hospital's chief executive, Gubby Ayida.

Kate is at the hospital to open its new day surgery unit, as well meet young patients and their families to hear about the impact of its services on their lives.

It follows a row after two members of the Royal Family were named as having concerns about the skin colour of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's son, Archie, in Omid Scobie's new book, Endgame.

The two members of the Royal Family were named in a Dutch edition of the book, which Scobie claims was a translation error.

Buckingham Palace has not commented.

The Princess Of Wales Opens Evelina London's New Children's Day Surgery Unit. Picture: Getty

But there is no suggestion the 'racism' row will affect the day-to-day lives of royals, as Kate visits two new operation theatres and meets children awaiting surgery.

Ms Ayida said: "We put children, young people and families at the heart of everything we do, and you especially feel that when coming into our new unit.

"It was lovely to have this recognised with the Princess of Wales today, who values the importance of having a supported and nurturing environment for children through her work with The Royal Foundation Centre for Early Childhood."

Earlier today, the Duchess of Sussex was pictured for the first time since the 'mistake' emerged in Omid Scobie's book, Endgame.

Meghan stepped out in Montecito on Monday morning and was seen wearing a bracelet gifted to her by King Charles several years ago.

Omid Scobie's new book, Endgame. Picture: Getty

King Charles III Attends COP28. Picture: Getty

It comes amid reports that the King has returned to the UK for emergency talks with Prince William following claims in the Dutch version of author Omid Scobie's new book.

Charles has reportedly flown home from the Cop28 environment summit in Dubai in response to the publication of Endgame.

Sources say Charles, William and their top aides will come together to draw up a counter-response to the explosive book.

Palace sources insist all options remain “on the table”, including launching legal action against the author, who has previously been branded “Meghan’s mouthpiece”.

The Californian-based couple have so far declined to comment on the furore despite coming under huge pressure to speak out about Mr Scobie’s “research.”