Royal 'mistakenly named as racist who asked about Archie's skin colour' as Omid Scobie's book pulled over error

28 November 2023, 18:12 | Updated: 28 November 2023, 19:13

Scobie's book has accidentally printed with the name of a royal in the passage discussing concern about Archie's skin colour
Scobie's book has accidentally printed with the name of a royal in the passage discussing concern about Archie's skin colour. Picture: Alamy

By Will Taylor

Omid Scobie's book Endgame is being pulled from sale after a Dutch translation accidentally named a royal accused of asking about Archie's skin colour.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The royal author, who is close to Meghan and Harry, includes a passage where he claims the Duchess of Sussex named a member of the family who asked about it.

A name has been printed in the Dutch edition in what has been blamed on a translation error.

It has led to an order for thousands of copies of the new book to be destroyed.

The passage discusses letters written between Meghan and King Charles in which Meghan is said to have named the person.

A spokesperson for Dutch publisher Xander told the Mail: "[We are] temporarily withdrawing the book by Omid Scobie from sale. An error occurred in the Dutch translation and is currently being rectified."

Scobie claims a royal asked about Archie's skin colour
Scobie claims a royal asked about Archie's skin colour. Picture: Alamy

Scobie has claimed he does not want to fall foul of libel laws so will not name the individual. Meghan has previously discussed the allegation during an interview with Oprah Winfrey.

She refused to say who it was to avoid "damaging" them, while Harry has denied his family is racist but there is an element of "unconscious bias".

Scobie has since claimed a second person in the royal household echoed the concern over Archie's skin colour.

"I do know who made the comments about Archie's skin colour," he told TV's Good Morning.

"The names were mentioned in letters between Meghan and Charles that were exchanged sometime after the Oprah interview.

Omid Scobie has released a book with a series of damning claims against the royals
Omid Scobie has released a book with a series of damning claims against the royals. Picture: Alamy

"We know from sources that Charles was horrified that that's how Meghan felt. Those conversations were, and that he wanted to - sort of as a representative for the family - have that conversation with her.

"And it is why I personally think they have been able to move forward with some kind of line of communication afterwards, though they may not see eye to eye on it."

Endgame contains a raft of explosive claims against the royals.

Besides the allegation about the approaches over Archie's skin colour, Scobie has claimed King Charles branded Harry a "fool" over the Harry and Meghan documentary and then refused to speak to him.

He has also alleged the King warned other royals not to trust him.

Meanwhile, William is portrayed as power hungry, and responsible for a rift between himself and his father for influence.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Sir Alex has left the £3.5m home he shared with late wife Cathy

Sir Alex Ferguson moves into new £1.2m Cheshire home to be close to son after wife Cathy dies

Lianne Sharabi, 48, and daughters Noiya, 16 and Yahel, 13, were killed by Hamas, while Eli is still in captivity

British families of Hamas hostages say UK government has 'abandoned' them

Palestinians walk by a destroyed building in Jebaliya refugee camp, Gaza Strip

Israel says 12 more hostages have been freed by Hamas and have arrived in Egypt

Pope Francis

Pope cancels trip to Dubai for Cop28 on doctors’ orders after getting flu

Hollywood actor and producer Michael Douglas speaks to Indian film producer Shailendra Singh at a session on the last day of the 54th International Film Festival of India, in Goa

Michael Douglas honoured at International Film Festival of India

Aretha Franklin

Judge cites handwritten will and awards real estate to Aretha Franklin’s sons

It is reported that William fell for her instantly when he saw Kate on the catwalk.

The Crown recreates 'knockout' moment Kate caught William's eye whilst modelling see-through knitted dress

Pushkar Singh Dhami, right, chief minister of the state of Uttarakhand, greeting a worker rescued from the site of an under-construction road tunnel that collapsed in Silkyara in the northern Indian s

Indian rescuers pull out all 41 workers who were trapped in tunnel for 17 days

Major General Kyrylo Budanov, Ukraine’s military intelligence chief

Ukraine spy chief’s wife treated for suspected poisoning with heavy metals

Ruth Perry took her own life after a critical Ofsted inspection

Headteacher who took own life after critical Ofsted report 'was tearful and could not speak' during inspection

Theater-Eddie Izzard

Eddie Izzard to play every part in Hamlet on return to New York stage

Taylor Swift 'turned down an invitation to perform at Charles' coronation'

Taylor Swift 'turned down offer to perform at King Charles' coronation' as monarch 'doesn't have enough gravitas'

Warwick's students' union in the eighth in the UK to vote to ban meat and dairy as part of an ongoing campaign for more sustainable catering in higher education.

Where's the beef?: Vegan diet to be 'imposed' on Warwick University students after vote banning meat and dairy products

Russia North Macedonia OSCE

Top diplomats of Baltics and Ukraine to boycott meeting over Lavrov invitation

Kfir Bibas' family worry he is being used as a trophy

Family of 10-month Israeli baby held hostage fear Hamas 'keeping him as a trophy' as he is not on latest release list

Lisa Wilkinson denied that greed was a factor in the company's demise

Wilko former boss denies greed was part of retail chain's collapse, after family pockets £9 million dividend

Latest News

See more Latest News

India Tunnel Collapse

Indian rescuers begin helping 41 workers out of collapsed road tunnel

Ten minutes in the sin-bin has been dubbed an 'orange card'

Premier League stars face 10 minutes in the sin-bin for 'cynical fouls' as soon as next season
If he is released, Venables will still be protected by a life-long anonymity order and will live under a new identity.

James Bulger's family 'terrified' as toddler killer Jon Venables could be released before Christmas due to parole delay
Brianna Ghey was killed in February. Her family were seen arriving in court for the murder trial

'He stabs her in the back as I stab her in the stomach': Teen's chilling 'plan to kill' trans girl Brianna Ghey
The Uttarakhand Government has released a photo of the first miner

All workers emerge from tunnel in India two weeks after it collapsed

Finland Russia Migration

Finland to close entire border with Russia due to migration concerns

David Fuller

'Morgue monster' David Fuller allowed to abuse bodies for 15 years amid 'persistent failures' by NHS hospital bosses
Marianna Budanova is feeling better after a first round of treatment, local sources report.

Wife of Ukraine’s military spy chief hospitalised after being poisoned with ‘heavy metals’

The unfortunate cruise passenger was bitten by a Peruvian wolf spider

Peruvian wolf spider lays eggs inside cruise passenger’s toe

Germany Jewish Singer Confession

German-Israeli singer fined after admitting making up antisemitism claim

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

Sadly 2023 looks like it will end as it began with Royals at war over a book and any reconciliation light years away

Sadly 2023 looks like it will end as it began with Royals at war over a book and any reconciliation light years away
The new book has claimed that Kate was 'cold' towards Meghan during her 'cries for help'.

Kate was ‘cold’ towards Meghan during ‘cries for help’ and jokingly ‘shivers’ at mention of Duchess’ name, book claims
Meghan Markle faces a court battle against her half-sister Samantha.

Markle v Markle: Meghan faces defamation trial against half-sister Samantha as judge tables court date

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

'How stupid do they think we are?' David Lammy and caller discuss Conservatives' 'failed' Rwanda plan

'How stupid do they think we are?' David Lammy and caller discuss Conservatives' 'failed' Rwanda plan
Matthew Wright shuts down caller

'Suck it up': Matthew Wright shuts down caller who says the UK is 'changing' without his 'consent'
Jeremy Hunt has been compared to Titanic's captain

Jeremy Hunt is like Titanic's captain ordering lifeboats after he's smashed into the iceberg
Matthew Wright challenges caller who believes asylum seekers are 'not coming dangerous areas'

Matthew Wright challenges caller who believes asylum seekers are 'not coming from dangerous areas'
Michael Matheson is under pressure to reveal his ipad browsing history.

For want of a new SIM card, will a Health Secretary be lost?

David Cameron is not the change Scots are seeking

David Cameron is not the change Scots are seeking

Paul Brand caller says Suella Braverman is 'brave'.

Suella Braverman 'brave' for controversial comments surrounding pro-Palestine marches, says LBC caller
James O'Brien discusses Suella Braverman's 'destructionist' leadership style with a caller

'She's a destructionist': James O'Brien caller claims Suella Braverman governs like 'a five-year-old'
James O'Brien

'She definitely has something on him': Caller and James O'Brien debate why the PM hasn't sacked Suella Braverman yet
'A complete reset of the top' is needed says caller.

'We're being let down': There is a 'complete disconnection' between parliamentary and local Conservatives says caller

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit