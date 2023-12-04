Charles takes charge: King flies back from Cop 28 for crunch talks with William about Harry and Meghan

King Charles (l) flies back from Cop 28 for crunch talks about Harry and Meghan (top r) following the row over the Dutch translation of Omid Scobie's book (bottom r). Picture: Alamy

By StephenRigley

King Charles has returned to the UK for emergency talks with Prince William over the racism row following claims in the Dutch version of author Omid Scobie's new book.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Charles has reportedly flown home from the Cop28 environment summit in Dubai in response to the publication of Endgame.

A review copy released in the Netherlands appeared to name two royals accused of commenting on the skin tone of Prince Harry and Meghan's son Archie before he was born.

King Charles at Cop 28. Picture: Alamy

Read More: Omid Scobie's agent 'sent Dutch translators manuscript containing royals' names' in Archie race row

Read More: William and Kate all smiles on red carpet as royals brush aside storm around Omid Scobie's book Endgame

Sources say Charles, William and their top aides will come together to draw up a counter-response to the explosive book, which was released last week.

It has been reported that officials will discuss the best way to deal with Endgame going forward but stressed "time and care" is needed for the strategy.

Palace sources insist all options remain “on the table”, including launching legal action against the author, who has previously been branded “Meghan’s mouthpiece”.

The Californian-based couple have so far declined to comment on the furore despite coming under huge pressure to speak out about Mr Scobie’s “research.”

Earlier it was claimed Mr Scobie's agent sent a draft of Endgame to his Dutch publisher that named the two royals.

United Talent Agency (UTA) then sent a final version, weeks before it was due to be published, that omitted their names, The Times reported.

A translator then worked on the draft instead of the final version, it is understood.

She had told Oprah Winfrey a royal asked about it during her and Harry's interview in 2021, and since then Mr Scobie has repeated the claim.

He also alleges a second royal is identified thanks to a letter Meghan sent to Charles, though how that leaked to him is unclear.

Harry, Meghan and Archie. Picture: Alamy

Read More: Dutch translator on Omid Scobie's Endgame insists she was sent manuscript with two royals' names in race row

Read More: King Charles's relationship with Harry 'beyond repair' as Palace considers legal action in Archie race row

Meghan has denied telling him the names and the Palace insists the letter is stored away under lock and key.

Xander previously suggested the names were printed in the Dutch version of Endgame after a translation error, while Mr Scobie insists he never sent a book out containing the alleged identities.

Saskia Peeters, one of the Dutch translators, said she worked on "what is in front of me" and did not add the names.

A new wave of fury has been unleashed at the Sussexes by supporters of the royals.

Bob Seely, the Isle of Wight MP, wants MPs to amend a 1917 Act of Parliament that would strip Harry and Meghan of their titles."I'm not a republican and support the monarchy, but after the ­latest instalment of the couple's feud with the rest of the royal family, I ­believe that parliament and the privy council should consider a nuclear ­option," he told The Mail on Sunday.

"The duke and duchess can be Mr and Mrs like the rest of us."