Business as usual: Royal family puts on united front at diplomatic reception in first joint appearance amid race row

5 December 2023, 21:48 | Updated: 5 December 2023, 21:49

The King and Queen were joined by William and Kate for the Diplomatic Reception.
The King and Queen were joined by William and Kate for the diplomatic reception. Picture: Alamy/Getty

By Jenny Medlicott

King Charles and the Queen were joined by William and Kate on Tuesday evening in their first public appearance together amid the royal race row.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The Christmas Diplomatic Reception was held at Buckingham Palace on Tuesday evening, as the royals welcomed over 500 dignitaries to their annual event.

King Charles, Queen Camilla, Prince William and Kate greeted those from the Diplomatic Corps - welcoming Ambassadors, High Commissioners and more for festive drinks in Buckingham Palace’s State Rooms.

Camilla was pictured wearing a cream embroidered dress, styled alongside the Girls of Great Britain and Ireland Tiara and the late Queen’s diamond bracelet.

Meanwhile, Kate showed off her Lover’s Knot Tiara, made in 1914, previously worn often by Princess Diana.

Read more: Business as usual: Kate brushes aside royal race row as she opens life-changing unit at children's hospital

Read more: Meghan's secret sign of support for Charles as senior royals prepare to meet for the first time since racism row erupted

The four put on a united front amid the ongoing controversy.
The four put on a united front amid the ongoing controversy. Picture: Getty

King Charles and Queen Camilla were pictured putting on a united front alongside the Prince and Princess of Wales after the controversy caused by Omid Scobie’s new book.

Named Endgame, the book sparked a royal row after two members of the Royal Family were named as having concerns about the skin colour of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's son, Archie.

The two members of the Royal Family were named in a Dutch edition of the book, which Scobie claims was a translation error.

Buckingham Palace has not commented.

The royals made their first joint appearance amid the row.
The royals made their first joint appearance amid the row. Picture: Getty

It comes after Kate was spotted business as usual on Tuesday morning as she arrived at a hospital in London to open a new facility for children.

She was at the hospital to open its new day surgery unit, as well as meet young patients and their families to hear about the impact of its services on their lives.

They welcomed over 500 to the event.
They welcomed over 500 to the event. Picture: Alamy

The hospital's chief executive, Gubby Ayida, said: "We put children, young people and families at the heart of everything we do, and you especially feel that when coming into our new unit.

"It was lovely to have this recognised with the Princess of Wales today, who values the importance of having a supported and nurturing environment for children through her work with The Royal Foundation Centre for Early Childhood."

Meanwhile, Prince William was spotted earlier in the day selling copies of The Big Issue in Hammersmith, west London.

Sources say Charles, William and their top aides will come together to draw up a counter-response to the explosive book.

The family will reportedly be in “no rush” before they choose how to progress, sources told the MailOnline.

