Katie Price faces arrest as she dodges another court hearing over bankruptcy

Katie Price is facing arrest if she continues to miss hearings. Picture: Alamy

By Emma Soteriou

Katie Price has been threatened with arrest after dodging another court hearing over her bankruptcy without a reasonable excuse.

The former model was declared bankrupt in November 2019 and again in March this year.

She was due to face questions about her finances before a specialist bankruptcy court in London on Friday.

However, the court was told that she had provided evidence saying she could not attend for medical reasons just 24 hours before.

Barristers for the trustees of Ms Price's first bankruptcy asked the judge to order her attendance at a future hearing and said she should be "on notice" that she could be arrested if she did not attend.

Katie Price. Picture: Alamy

Darragh Connell, representing the trustees, told the court: "It is important that she is on notice of the fact that this is a possibility."

In written submissions, he said: "The respondent should be in no doubt that any future non-attendance without a reasonable excuse will constitute contempt of court and necessitate an application for a warrant for her arrest.

"As with any other litigant, the respondent must comply with the orders of the Insolvency and Companies Court or face severe consequences."

Price's personal assistant sent a statement from a consultant psychiatrist saying she had anxiety and depression, as well as other issues affecting her mental health, which meant she could not attend the hearing, the court was told.

She asked for an adjournment of at least six months but was not represented in court.

Mr Connell said Ms Price had been aware of the hearing "for a considerable period of time" and her evidence "simply is not good enough".

"It is clear that the evidence filed very late is of a variety that is deeply, deeply unsatisfactory and we are in a very serious situation as a consequence," he said.

"In these circumstances, there is deep concern from the trustees that what is happening here is an attempt at the 11th hour to kick things off into the long grass and that should not be allowed to happen."