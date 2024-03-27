Katie Price warns of 'damaging' plastic surgery, saying 'nothing worse' than young women having cosmetic procedures

Katie Price warns of 'damaging' plastic surgery, saying there's 'nothing worse' than young women undergoing cosmetic procedures. Picture: Alamy

By Christian Oliver

There is 'nothing worse' than women in their 20s undergoing cosmetic procedures, Katie Price has said as she warned young women about the 'damaging' effects of plastic surgery.

Price, 45, who is famous for her numerous plastic surgeries throughout her career said she wanted to educate young women about cosmetic surgery and what it can do to the body.

The glamour model and reality television star has undergone 16 breast augmentation surgeries, The Sun reported, as well as liposuction, eye and lip lifts.

Price said she was "not a hypocrite" for her remarks as she said her own children had now been deterred from going under the knife.

Katie Price has said she wants to educate young women about how 'damaging' plastic surgery. Picture: Alamy

Speaking on the podcast How To Fail With Elizabeth Day, Price told the host: "There's nothing worse than when these young girls now, and I will say it, in their early 20s, who are all getting fillers, all getting lips, all getting the boobs.

"I'm not a hypocrite, but I didn't start doing my face until I was in my 40s.

"Yes, I had a boob job, but I didn't even have fillers. I didn't have Botox till I was like 27, 28. Lips I tried when they didn't know (how to do it) and I looked like a duck, but then I just relaxed on it.

"All the girls look the same now, and I think 'what are they going to look like then when they're my age'? Like, I say to my kids, because they're like, 'oh mum, you're not doing surgery again are you'?

"And I'm like, 'oh, it's alright'. They're so used to it I think I've put them off for life. But people don't realise when you have surgery and stuff, you only see before and after, you don't see in between.

The glamour model said people didn't see the pain that plastic surgery inflicts, including the stitches and bed rest that it requires.

"I would love to educate people about it. It's damaging to your body," she said.

Katie Price attending the Celebrity Ex on the Beach event at the Westminster Boating Base, Pimlico, London, March 18. Picture: Alamy

Price, who has been married three times, also spoke about the damage her romantic relationships have caused her.

"If men had not been in my life, I wouldn't be in the bankruptcy things that I've been in. I wouldn't be tormented in my brain or mentally abused like I have been. It's all to do with men.

"And then I thought: 'Is that why I ended up doing modelling'? Because it's like, you can look at me in a magazine but you can't touch me. I don't know if it's associated with it, but I have therapy all because of men."

Price continued: "But communication and talking about things is the best way forward and I never knew how to do that before.

"I would keep it in (my head), which would make things ruminate in my brain and be worse and worse.

"But I do have to say all my - because I was in there for severe traumatic rehabilitation of PTSD - it's all caused by men."

Price was married to singer and TV star Peter Andre from 2005 to 2009, a relationship she says was "real", but describes her subsequent marriages to Alex Reid, from 2010 to 2012, and Kieran Hayler, from 2013 to 2021, as "just rebounds".

"I know it's awful to say, but they were. I just rushed them because I just wanted that married life back."

Price was diagnosed with attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) last year, which she says is a reason for some of her poor choices in life.

"I've now been diagnosed, not that I believe in labels, but it makes sense that I've got severe ADHD. And it would make sense now, because I've made the wrong choices, done the wrong things, when really I'm just innocent (and) gullible.

"Yet, there's that side of me where I just can't help to say something or do something and we've worked out in my brain it's got to be my ADHD."