Sacha Baron Cohen hits back at Rebel Wilson over 'a**hole' allegations made in her explosive memoir

25 March 2024, 20:03 | Updated: 25 March 2024, 20:06

Sacha Baron Cohen has hit back at Rebel Wilson
Sacha Baron Cohen has hit back at Rebel Wilson. Picture: Alamy

By Emma Soteriou

Sacha Baron Cohen has hit back at Rebel Wilson over "a**hole" allegations made in her explosive memoir.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The Pitch Perfect actress claimed Sacha Baron Cohen had made threats over her book, Rebel Rising.

She said she was facing legal action after sharing a difficult work experience she had with a former co-star in one of her chapters.

She later alleged that Ali G and Borat actor Baron Cohen was the person she had been referencing.

The pair appeared together in the 2016 action comedy Grimsby.

Wilson said on Instagram on Sunday: "I will not be silenced by high priced lawyers or PR crisis managers.

"The a****** I am talking about in ONE CHAPTER of my book is: Sacha Baron Cohen."

Read more: 'I'd be paid more if I was Oliver,' says Olivia Colman as she slams Hollywood gender pay gap

Read more: Dancing on Ice star Greg Rutherford reveals 'painful' details of 'freak accident' that forced him to pull out of final

Sacha Baron Cohen and Rebel Wilson in the action comedy Grimsby
Sacha Baron Cohen and Rebel Wilson in the action comedy Grimsby. Picture: Alamy

Baron Cohen's rep responded to the allegations in a statement to TMZ, saying: "While we appreciate the importance of speaking out, these demonstrably false claims are directly contradicted by extensive detailed evidence, including contemporaneous documents, film footage, and eyewitness accounts from those present before, during and after the production of The Brothers Grimsby."

Earlier in the month, Wilson said on Instagram that she would eventually name the colleague that had led to her adopting a "no a**holes policy" on set.

She said: "When I first came to Hollywood, people were like, 'Yeah, I have a no-a**holes policy that means, like, I don't work with a**holes' I was like, 'Yeah, I mean, that sounds sensible and logical'.

"But then it really sunk in what they were meaning by that, older people in the industry, because I worked with a massive a**hole, and, yeah, now I definitely have a no-a**holes policy.

"Chapter one said a**hole — it is chapter 23, that guy was a massive a**hole."

In Grimsby, which was also known as The Brothers Grimsby, Baron Cohen played the main character - football hooligan turned spy - Nobby and Wilson played his partner and the mother to their children.

It also featured Mark Strong, Penelope Cruz, and Isla Fisher.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

British riding star Caroline March dies aged 31 in assisted suicide following spinal chord injury

British riding star Caroline March's final message before she died, aged 31, in assisted suicide

Cody Fisher (L) was attacked by a masked group at the Crane Club in Birmingham on Boxing Day 2022

Cody Fisher's killers planned to ‘shank up’ footballer after he ‘bumped into them in packed nightclub’

Russia Shooting

Putin says the gunmen who carried out concert attack were Islamic extremists

Senegal Elections

Senegal’s incumbent-backed candidate concedes in presidential election

UK set for Easter bank holiday washout as rain sweeps the country in latest forecast

Easter washout: UK braced for heavy rain and high winds ahead of bank holiday weekend

United Nations-Humanitarian Chief

UN humanitarian chief Martin Griffiths stepping down for health reasons

Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu labelled the move a "major shift" in US policy

Israel cancels White House visit after UN Security Council passes resolution on Gaza ceasefire

Twitter logo

Judge dismisses lawsuit by X against researchers over hate speech on platform

Israel Palestinians

UN demands ceasefire in Gaza during Muslim holy month of Ramadan

A British farmer from Kent, Richard Ash, joined LBC's Andrew Marr this evening

British farmers descend on central London during rush hour in angry protest over ‘lack of government support’

The store was closed down immediately

KFC customers forced to leave east London restaurant mid-meal after officers find rats in kitchen

Trump Media Trading

Trump’s social media company to start trading on the Nasdaq on Tuesday

The cryptocurrency exchange website Binance is seen through a magnifying glass

Binance executive detained in Nigeria amid crypto crackdown escapes custody

Kate, 42, has begun a preventative course of chemotherapy after she was discovered to have had cancer following major abdominal surgery.

Sarah Ferguson 'full of admiration' for Kate following cancer diagnosis and hopes she now has 'space to heal'

APTOPIX Spain Dani Alves Sexual Assault

Dani Alves released from prison after paying bail amid rape conviction in Spain

Trump Hush Money

Court offer over Trump’s civil fraud judgment if he puts up 175 million dollars

Latest News

See more Latest News

Trump Hush Money

Judge sets April 15 trial date in Trump’s New York hush money case

British riding star Caroline March dies aged 31 in assisted suicide following spinal chord injury

British riding star Caroline March dies aged 31 in assisted suicide after career-ending spinal cord injury
Oliver Dowden says two individuals and a company have been sanctioned by the UK government

‘Malicious’ cyber hacks launched by China thwarted as UK announces new sanctions

Kazakhstan Russia Space Station

Russian Soyuz spacecraft docks at International Space Station

Nigeria School Kidnapping

Nigerian military returns more than 130 abducted schoolchildren

Kate has formed a close bond with the King since joining the royal family.

King Charles 'inspired Kate to share cancer diagnosis' after he received 'warmth and affection' over his own health battle
Senate Israel

Netanyahu cancels trip to Washington to protest over UN’s Gaza ceasefire call

Russia Shooting

Russian officials call for harsh punishment for perpetrators of concert attack

Tim Loughton MP, Sir Iain Duncan Smith and Stewart McDonald call for China to be labelled as a threat at a press conference

MPs claim 'harassment, impersonation, and attempted hacking' from China

Trump Hush Money

Judge mulls over Trump hush money trial after documents dump delay

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

The royal couple have reportedly put the 'Harry problem' to the back of their minds.

William and Kate have put ‘Harry problem’ aside and have ‘no plans for reconciliation’ during his visit next month
Deborah James would have been 'proud' of Princess Kate, her parents have said.

Deborah James' parents say daughter would have been ‘proud’ of Princess Kate’s bravery in cancer battle
China, Russia and Iran 'behind wild conspiracy theories about Princess of Wales' in attempt to destabilise Britain

China, Russia and Iran 'behind wild conspiracy theories about Princess of Wales' in attempt to destabilise Britain

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Princess Kate revealed she was receiving treatment for cancer this evening.

Princess Kate: Now close the door, draw the curtains and focus on you!

We should be asking why Gen Z are struggling not reprimanding them for it, Natasha Devon argues.

Generation Sicknote: If Gen Z are struggling to work then that’s a reflection of the lack of support available to them
Sunak called for an end to the descent into 'mob rule'.

Sunak is blaming the fallout of his political losses on protests - and cutting off the lifeblood of our democracy
Humza Yousaf's troubles continue to plague him in 2024.

Be careful what you wish for is a phrase coined for Humza Yousaf

Royal Mail proposals to axe Saturday post would undoubtedly hit a nerve, writes Tina McKenzie.

Small businesses shouldn't have to bear the brunt if Royal Mail axes Saturday post

Rishi Sunak still faces a big fight over Rwanda

Rishi Sunak's Rwanda woes are far from over as he faces Lords challenge and Tory critics circle
Caller tells Shelagh his solution to illegal immigration.

LBC caller tells Shelagh Fogarty that the Channel islands are the answer to 'illegal immigration'
'Rishi Sunak chooses to do the self interested party politics': Shelagh Fogarty reflects on Tories' immigration policies

'Rishi Sunak chooses to do the self-interested party politics': Shelagh Fogarty reflects on Tories' migration policies
Premier League clubs should stump up money for policing, writes Henry Riley

Met Police chief is right to put the boot into the Premier League, writes Henry Riley

Image taken from the bridge of HMS Diamond, seen here firing her Sea Viper missiles in the Red Sea

Red Sea clashes with the Houthis must not be just a fight for freedom of navigation - but for freedom from Iran’s hostile actions too

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit