Sacha Baron Cohen hits back at Rebel Wilson over 'a**hole' allegations made in her explosive memoir

Sacha Baron Cohen has hit back at Rebel Wilson. Picture: Alamy

By Emma Soteriou

Sacha Baron Cohen has hit back at Rebel Wilson over "a**hole" allegations made in her explosive memoir.

The Pitch Perfect actress claimed Sacha Baron Cohen had made threats over her book, Rebel Rising.

She said she was facing legal action after sharing a difficult work experience she had with a former co-star in one of her chapters.

She later alleged that Ali G and Borat actor Baron Cohen was the person she had been referencing.

The pair appeared together in the 2016 action comedy Grimsby.

Wilson said on Instagram on Sunday: "I will not be silenced by high priced lawyers or PR crisis managers.

"The a****** I am talking about in ONE CHAPTER of my book is: Sacha Baron Cohen."

Sacha Baron Cohen and Rebel Wilson in the action comedy Grimsby. Picture: Alamy

Baron Cohen's rep responded to the allegations in a statement to TMZ, saying: "While we appreciate the importance of speaking out, these demonstrably false claims are directly contradicted by extensive detailed evidence, including contemporaneous documents, film footage, and eyewitness accounts from those present before, during and after the production of The Brothers Grimsby."

Earlier in the month, Wilson said on Instagram that she would eventually name the colleague that had led to her adopting a "no a**holes policy" on set.

She said: "When I first came to Hollywood, people were like, 'Yeah, I have a no-a**holes policy that means, like, I don't work with a**holes' I was like, 'Yeah, I mean, that sounds sensible and logical'.

"But then it really sunk in what they were meaning by that, older people in the industry, because I worked with a massive a**hole, and, yeah, now I definitely have a no-a**holes policy.

"Chapter one said a**hole — it is chapter 23, that guy was a massive a**hole."

In Grimsby, which was also known as The Brothers Grimsby, Baron Cohen played the main character - football hooligan turned spy - Nobby and Wilson played his partner and the mother to their children.

It also featured Mark Strong, Penelope Cruz, and Isla Fisher.