Sean 'Diddy' Coombs breaks silence following police raids in sex trafficking investigation

Sean 'Diddy' Coombs has said he's the victim of a 'witch hunt' as he slams the police raids on his properties. Picture: alamy

Sean 'Diddy' Combs says he's the victim of a "witch hunt" and bemoans "military-level force" used against him in a high-profile double-raid on his homes.

The 54-year-old star - real name Sean Combs - blasted the US's Department of Homeland Security for a "gross overuse of military-level force" after his LA mansion and Miami waterfront home were raided.

A huge presence of federal agents, with command trucks were seen parked outside both properties while the raids were carried out.

Diddy's sons, Justin and Christian "King" Combs, were handcuffed during the California raid although they were not arrested.

A federal investigator walks on a street in front of a LA property belonging to Sean "Diddy" Combs during the raids on his homes. Picture: Alamy

In a statement, Diddy's lawyer, Aaron Dyer, said: "Yesterday, there was a gross overuse of military-level force as search warrants were executed at Mr Combs’ residences. There is no excuse for the excessive show of force and hostility exhibited by authorities or the way his children and employees were treated.

"This unprecedented ambush - paired with an advanced, coordinated media presence - leads to a premature rush to judgment of Mr Combs and is nothing more than a witch hunt based on meritless accusations made in civil lawsuits. There has been no finding of criminal or civil liability with any of these allegations. Mr Combs is innocent and will continue to fight every single day to clear his name.”

He added: "Mr. Combs was never detained but spoke to and cooperated with authorities,' he added. 'Despite media speculation, neither Mr. Combs nor any of his family members have been arrested nor has their ability to travel been restricted in any way."

Two properties owned by Diddy Combs - in Miami Beach and LA Angeles, California - were raided by Homeland Security federal law enforcement agents as part of an ongoing sex trafficking investigation. Picture: Alamy

Diddy was seen speaking to customs agents at an airport 15 minutes from his Miami Beach Monday evening but never arrested.

The investigation is tied to sex trafficking concerns, authorities said.

Diddy, formerly known as Puff Daddy, is currently embroiled in several lawsuits accusing him of sexual assault.

The rapper and music mogul has been fighting various legal battles, including one against an unnamed woman who claimed he and two friends sexually assaulted her when she was 17.

After allegedly supplying the woman with "copious amounts of drugs and alcohol," Diddy and two friends are accused of taking turns violently raping the teen as she drifted in and out of consciousness, leaving her in so much pain that she could barely stand or remember how she got home, according to her complaint.

She says she suffered in silence for 20 years until the R&B singer Cassie sued Diddy, her former mentor and ex-boyfriend, for allegedly subjecting her to savage beatings, drug-addled hotel orgies and rape.

Diddy denied the claims in that case and the two sides reached an out-of-court settlement barely 24 hours after the suit was made public in November 2023.After the flurry of subsequent allegations, Diddy tweeted out a new statement under the heading 'Enough is enough.'

Diddy has denied all allegations.