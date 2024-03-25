Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs’ homes raided as part of ‘sex trafficking’ investigation

Sean "Diddy" Combs' properties have been raided. Picture: Alamy/Getty

By Kieran Kelly

Two properties belonging to rapper Sean 'Diddy' Combs in Los Angeles and Miami have been raised by federal Homeland Security Investigations agents.

Officials said the searches were connected to a sex trafficking investigation by federal authorities in New York.

It is not clear whether Combs was the target of the investigation.

'Diddy's' home has been raided by police. Picture: Alamy

The officials were not authorised to publicly discuss details of the investigation and spoke to The AP on condition of anonymity.

In a statement, Homeland Security Investigations said it "executed law enforcement actions as part of an ongoing investigation, with assistance from HSI Los Angeles, HSI Miami, and our local law enforcement partners".

A representative for Combs has not immediately responded to a request for comment.

HSI agents at Combs's home. Picture: Getty

Armoured vehicles were present at the raid. Picture: Alamy

There have been several sexual assault lawsuits filed against Combs in recent months, including a lawsuit from the R&B singer Cassie that was settled last year.

Another of Combs' accusers was a woman who said the rap producer raped her two decades ago when she was 17.