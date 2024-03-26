King Charles and Queen Camilla will attend Easter service at Windsor - but William and Kate will miss event

King Charles will make his first major public appearance this Easter Sunday. Picture: Alamy/Kensington Palace

By Emma Soteriou

Charles and Camila will attend the Easter Service at St George's Chapel at Windsor Castle this Sunday - but William and Kate will miss the event.

Charles and Camilla will be accompanied by other members of the royal family at the Easter service, Buckingham Palace said.

The royals will attend the Easter Mattins Service between 10.45am and 11.45am.

It will be the King's most significant appearance since he was diagnosed with cancer.

He has been receiving treatment since early February after initially having an operation for an enlarged prostate at the London Clinic.

Princess of Wales reveals she is in early stages of treatment for cancer

It comes after Kate revealed last week that she had also been receiving treatment for cancer following her surgery in January.

She was due to return to public duties after Easter but is now expected to come back later.

Speaking in an emotional video on Friday, the Princess of Wales said the family needed "time, space and privacy" while she completed her treatment.

A Kensington Palace spokesman said: "The princess will return to official duties when she is cleared to do so by her medical team.

"She is in good spirits and is focused on making a full recovery."

Charles is understood to have inspired Kate to go public with her cancer diagnosis after he received 'warmth and affection' over his own health battle.

Royal commentator Michael Cole previously said the decision to announce her diagnosis was "hers alone".

"She was encouraged to make it by witnessing the public reaction to the news of the King's cancer, released by Buckingham Palace," he told MailOnline.

"The outpouring of concern worldwide, with messages of support flowing in an unending stream of kindness and encouragement, took the King by surprise, rather like Queen Victoria who wrote in her diary how surprised she was by people shouting they loved her as she drove through the crowds to her Golden Jubilee in 1887."

He continued: "Kate has grown close to the King, who has repeatedly referred to her as 'my beloved daughter-in-law'.

"As such, she was well aware of the public response to the revelation of the King's cancer and how it had affected him."