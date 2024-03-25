King Charles 'inspired Kate to share cancer diagnosis' after he received 'warmth and affection' over his own health battle

Kate has formed a close bond with the King since joining the royal family. Picture: Alamy/Getty

By Emma Soteriou

King Charles inspired Kate to share her cancer diagnosis after he received 'great warmth and affection' over his own health battle.

Kate revealed on Friday that she was receiving treatment for cancer, following her abdominal surgery in January.

Tests after her operation found cancer had been present, with her now undergoing preventative chemotherapy.

She is known to have grown closer to the King over the years and their relationship has been "cemented" in recent weeks due to their health battles.

Charles announced that he had been diagnosed with a 'form of cancer' in February, after it was discovered during his treatment for an enlarged prostate.

Both of the senior royals went to the London Clinic for surgery at the same time.

Royal commentator Michael Cole said the decision to announce her diagnosis was "hers alone".

"She was encouraged to make it by witnessing the public reaction to the news of the King's cancer, released by Buckingham Palace," he told MailOnline.

"The outpouring of concern worldwide, with messages of support flowing in an unending stream of kindness and encouragement, took the King by surprise, rather like Queen Victoria who wrote in her diary how surprised she was by people shouting they loved her as she drove through the crowds to her Golden Jubilee in 1887."

He continued: "Kate has grown close to the King, who has repeatedly referred to her as 'my beloved daughter-in-law'.

"As such, she was well aware of the public response to the revelation of the King's cancer and how it had affected him."

Mr Cole added: "The tone was absolutely right, with no false emphasis or hint of histrionics: just calm, dignified, straight forward - much like the Princess herself.

"The King was one of very few people given a preview of the young woman, sitting alone on a bench in her Breton sweater and blue jeans, in front of daffodils in full bloom, a traditional symbol of spring and new life."

It comes after a Palace insider told the Times that she made the announcement after seeing the "warmth and affection" displayed by the public towards King.

"A factor in their decision to go public would have been the great warmth and affection received by the King as a result of his announcement. It meant a huge amount to him," the source said.

"In some ways it provided a template."

Kate's announcement came after weeks of speculation about her health and whereabouts.

It was made at what was deemed to be the right time for her and William's three children, who have broken up for the Easter school holidays.