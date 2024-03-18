Katie Price declared bankrupt for second time in five years over unpaid £750,000 tax bill

18 March 2024, 18:42

Ms Price did not attend the hearing on Monday, which came days after she was fined £880 for driving without a licence or insurance in Northamptonshire in August last year.
Ms Price did not attend the hearing on Monday, which came days after she was fined £880 for driving without a licence or insurance in Northamptonshire in August last year. Picture: Alamy
Jasmine Moody

By Jasmine Moody

Katie Price has been declared bankrupt for a second time over an unpaid tax bill worth more than £750,000 and may face losing her home unless HMRC can recover the money.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The former glamour model, who was previously declared bankrupt in 2019, owes £761,994.05 to HM Revenue & Customs (HMRC), a court was told on Monday.

At a short hearing at London's Rolls Building, Insolvency and Companies Court Judge Sebastian Prentis said Ms Price had not responded to HMRC over the debt, and declared her bankrupt.

He said: "There has been no response from the debtor. The papers are in order.

"There is a substantial debt due from Ms Price to HMRC, and therefore I will make a bankruptcy order."

Read more: Drivers like Katie Price should be jailed for repeat bans, says furious Tory MP

Read more: Strictly’s Giovanni Pernice in new crisis as ex-dance partners meet to discuss their ‘difficult experiences’ with him

Judge Prentis said the bill "derives from self-assessments from the year 2020-2021 and from the year 2021-22" and includes income tax, VAT, surcharges and interest.

Katie Price has been declared bankrupt for a second time over an unpaid tax bill worth more than £750,000 and may face losing her home unless HMRC can recover the money.
Katie Price has been declared bankrupt for a second time over an unpaid tax bill worth more than £750,000 and may face losing her home unless HMRC can recover the money. Picture: Alamy

HMRC had issued a bankruptcy petition in October 2023.

Ms Price, 45, did not attend the hearing on Monday, which came days after she was fined £880 for driving without a licence or insurance in Northamptonshire in August last year.

In February this year, she was ordered by a different High Court judge to pay 40% of her income from adult entertainment website OnlyFans to trustees for the next three years in a separate dispute over unpaid debts, with the hearing told she was due to face questions about her finances in April.

At a short hearing at London's Rolls Building, Insolvency and Companies Court Judge Sebastian Prentis said Ms Price had not responded to HMRC over the debt, and declared her bankrupt.
At a short hearing at London's Rolls Building, Insolvency and Companies Court Judge Sebastian Prentis said Ms Price had not responded to HMRC over the debt, and declared her bankrupt. Picture: Alamy

In October last year, Ms Price said she was "fed up" with being threatened with legal action and would go to prison to be "done with it all".

Speaking to TV personality Michelle Visage on her Rule Breakers podcast, Ms Price discussed her bankruptcy and said she had recently been to court "more times than I've had hot dinners" and would "genuinely" not care if she was jailed.

Ms Price has even insisted it could be a 'win-win situation' for her, as she plots to turn her potential prison stint into a TV opportunity by televising her experience afterwards.

In March 2023, Ms Price told Jeremy Vine's Channel 5 show that people should not be "ashamed" of being declared bankrupt and she had been struggling with her mental health in recent years.

In March 2023, Ms Price told Jeremy Vine&squot;s Channel 5 show that people should not be "ashamed" of being declared bankrupt
In March 2023, Ms Price told Jeremy Vine's Channel 5 show that people should not be "ashamed" of being declared bankrupt. Picture: Alamy

During a hearing in October 2020, Ms Price apologised to the court, saying: "I just haven't been able to deal with these issues or in the right mental state to understand everything that has been going on."

Ms Price has been approached for comment following Monday's hearing.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Biden Netanyahu

Netanyahu agrees to send officials to US to discuss prospective Rafah operation

Russia Election

What the Russian election reveals about Putin’s rule

Palestinians rush to collect the humanitarian aid airdropped into Gaza City, Gaza Strip on March 17 (Mohammed Hajjar/AP)

‘Famine imminent’ in northern Gaza as 70% face ‘catastrophic hunger’

Estate agent Alex Georgiou has reassured worried residents and claims he will not be charging more.

No rent hikes for current tenants living in flats with Banksy's art but bids from wealthy fans are welcome, says landlord
Election 2024 Trump

‘Impossible’ for Trump to post civil fraud bond of £356m, say lawyers

Obit-Stafford

Astronaut Thomas Stafford, commander of Apollo 10, dies aged 93

Montenegro US

US envoy visits Montenegro to support EU bid as war in Ukraine rages on

APTOPIX Haiti Violence

At least 12 killed as gangs unleash fresh attacks in Haiti’s capital

Christopher Hanley was named as the victim of an attack in Greater Manchester over the weekend

Tributes pour in for ‘loved and devoted family man' who died while ‘trying to stop car thieves taking his Land Rover’

Vladimir Putin has addressed crowds in Moscow, telling them: 'All glory to Russia'

'All glory to Russia': Putin addresses crowds in Moscow after sham election victory

Russia Election

Putin says Russia aims to set up buffer zone inside Ukraine

The British embassy in Kyiv has denied reports of King Charles' death

Ukraine's British embassy forced to deny King Charles has died after false claims made on Russian TV

Restaurant owner Janie Seaton said the party's attitude was "disturbing" and "misogynistic".

Group of diners marched back to restaurant to pay £300 bill by police after attempted 'dine-and-dash'

'Claustrophobic' images of doomed Titan submersible before implosion show reality faced by five passengers

'Claustrophobic' images of doomed Titan submersible before implosion show reality faced by five passengers

Smoke and explosions rise inside the Gaza Strip, as seen from southern Israel, on Sunday, March 17 2024 (Ariel Schalit/AP)

Israel launches night raid on Gaza’s main hospital

Despite efforts of emergency services and members of public at the scene, the man died at the scene

Two arrests after man dies 'trying to stop his own Land Rover being stolen'

Latest News

See more Latest News

Barack Obama arrives at 10 Downing Street

Barack Obama visits 10 Downing Street for surprise meeting with Rishi Sunak

Peter Cooke, 68, and his 36-year-old son, also called Peter Cooke, were found dead at a property in Eaglesfield Road at 23:40 on Friday.

Father and son who died in 'incident' named after woman, 39, arrested as murder probe continues
Billy Coull (L) said his life has been turned upside down

‘My life is ruined’: Organiser behind infamous Willy Wonka experience breaks silence

APTOPIX Russia Election

Putin declared winner of Russia’s presidential race with record number of votes

Erin Hebblewhite

PE teacher, 32, jailed for having ‘intense and passionate’ affair with female pupil, 16, banned from teaching for life
Mike Lynch court case

Fallen tech star Mike Lynch faces Hewlett-Packard fraud claims in US trial

In response to the rumours, Rishi Sunak told LBC that he's not interested in reports of a plan to remove him as prime minister

'I'm not interested in Westminster politics': Rishi Sunak urges Tories to 'stick to the plan' amid plots to oust him
The point deduction means Nottingham Forest have dropped into the relegation zone

Nottingham Forest docked four points for breaching Premier League financial rules

Maj Gen Charlie Herbert

Top general sent home from Afghanistan after ‘drinking champagne with colleagues’

Kate may return to royal duties with the traditional Easter family walk

Kate's return? Princess could take part in traditional Easter Sunday walk to church with family

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

Meghan Markle (left) shares the same 'narcissistic and controlling' tendencies as Wallis Simpson (right), a Royal biographer has claimed

Meghan Markle shares same 'narcissistic and controlling' tendencies as Wallis Simpson, Royal biographer claims
The Princess of Wales was said to be "happy, relaxed and healthy” on a visit to a farm shop in Windsor

Princess of Wales ‘happy and healthy’ on visit to farm shop with William in first public sighting since surgery
The King is determined to attend his official birthday celebrations - even if he has to enjoy Trooping The Colour from a carriage.

King Charles ‘determined’ to attend Trooping the Colour but could watch ceremony from podium and not on horseback

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

We should be asking why Gen Z are struggling not reprimanding them for it, Natasha Devon argues.

Generation Sicknote: If Gen Z are struggling to work then that’s a reflection of the lack of support available to them
Sunak called for an end to the descent into 'mob rule'.

Sunak is blaming the fallout of his political losses on protests - and cutting off the lifeblood of our democracy
Humza Yousaf's troubles continue to plague him in 2024.

Be careful what you wish for is a phrase coined for Humza Yousaf

Royal Mail proposals to axe Saturday post would undoubtedly hit a nerve, writes Tina McKenzie.

Small businesses shouldn't have to bear the brunt if Royal Mail axes Saturday post

Rishi Sunak still faces a big fight over Rwanda

Rishi Sunak's Rwanda woes are far from over as he faces Lords challenge and Tory critics circle
Caller tells Shelagh his solution to illegal immigration.

LBC caller tells Shelagh Fogarty that the Channel islands are the answer to 'illegal immigration'
'Rishi Sunak chooses to do the self interested party politics': Shelagh Fogarty reflects on Tories' immigration policies

'Rishi Sunak chooses to do the self-interested party politics': Shelagh Fogarty reflects on Tories' migration policies
Premier League clubs should stump up money for policing, writes Henry Riley

Met Police chief is right to put the boot into the Premier League, writes Henry Riley

Image taken from the bridge of HMS Diamond, seen here firing her Sea Viper missiles in the Red Sea

Red Sea clashes with the Houthis must not be just a fight for freedom of navigation - but for freedom from Iran’s hostile actions too
Nick Ferrari blames 'lazy, irresponsible parents' for rising absenteeism in schools

Nick Ferrari blames 'lazy, irresponsible parents' for rising absenteeism in schools

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit