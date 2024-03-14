'I'm so drained': Katie Price reveals why she failed to show up at court for latest driving case

Katie Price has said she didn't attend court for her latest driving offences because she was "drained". Picture: alamy

By StephenRigley

Katie Price has claimed she was unable to attend court for her latest appearance on driving charges because she is "so drained" and struggling without her correct medication.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

On Tuesday, the 45-year-old was due at Northampton Magistrates' Court after being charged with driving without insurance and without a valid driver’s licence, but she failed to show up.

The case went ahead in her absence and the court heard how she was seen on CCTV getting out of a bronze Range Rover at an M&S petrol station. A police officer recognised her as a "media personality" and reported her over suspicions she was on a driving ban at the time.

On both counts she was found guilty of both counts by JPs.

Speaking on her podcast The Katie Price Show she said: "I'm so drained at the minute. Behind the scenes there's been court cases that I'm supposed to have gone to and I haven't been able to mentally.

“There's a shortage of ADHD meds so I can't get hold of any. They reckon they'll come back in March.”

She added: “So where I have a lot going on in, my poor head is is like … the only thing that keeps me focused is the kids, podcast and the work that I do.

“It’s not that I don’t have routine, it’s all the other pressures behind the scenes. Soon as that comes in, I will probably be a different person.”

She revealed she had been diagnosed with ADHD last year after suspecting she might have it for some time.

Attention deficit hyperactivity disorder can be categorised into two types of behavioural problems – inattentiveness and hyperactivity.

This week Price was fined £880, as well as a £352 victim surcharge and £620 court costs - totalling £1,852.She was also handed eight points on her licence - bringing the total she now has to 11 - but she was not banned from driving.

Price, who was declared bankrupt in 2019, has 28 days to pay the amount.

The former glamour model was banned from the road in December 2021 after being slapped with a two-year driving ban/ It came after she flipped her BMW in a drink-driving crash in Horsham, West Sussex, while heading to see a pal.

In the last ten years, Price has been banned from driving a total of six times.