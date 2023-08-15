'I need more babies', says Katie Price, 45, as mother-of-five shares heartbreak over failed IVF attempt

Katie Price has said she "needs" more babies, as she opened up about the pain of a failed attempt to get pregnant with IVF.

The OnlyFans content creator and former glamour model, 45, already has five children but said she's not "done having babies".

Ms Price has Harvey, 21, with ex-footballer Dwight Yorke, Junior, 18, and Princess, 16, with Peter Andre, as well as Jett, nine, and Bunny, eight, with Kieran Hayler.

But she does not have any children with fiance Carl Woods, with whom she has been in an on-and-off relationship since 2020.

She opened up about her desire for more babies with Michelle Visage on her podcast Rule Breakers.

Asked by Visage if she was "done having babies," she said: "No, are you joking?" This prompted Visage to ask: "Honestly?"

Price said: "I tried IVF last year and it failed - so I'm going to try again, try again. I'm not giving up. I need more babies."

She added: "No, unfortunately, I can only use what I've got."

Visage told Price: "What you've got has not let you down so far."

Price has spoken repeatedly about wanting to have more children in recent years. She revealed last year that she wanted to have a child with Woods and said they were trying IVF.

"We're going down the IVF route," she said. "The thing is, it's weird. Although I feel young, my body is not. I've learnt this that each cycle that you have, you lose eggs each time," Price told Lorraine Kelly in February 2022.

"I didn't know that and obviously I'm 44 this year and I haven't got as many eggs as I wanted so we're having to do IVF and we're doing it."

Discussing her relationship with Woods, she added: "We're getting married this year - IVF, happy, can't wait to have more kids and I've been with Carl for nearly two years now and unfortunately for Carl, I broke my feet a month into our relationship because he was my carer and I was in a wheelchair for eight months."

The OnlyFans content creator went on: "I have put on loads of weight as I’m trying to eat really healthily - so I just felt like saying: 'F*** off!'

"We’ve been doing pregnancy tests every month but in the last few months we haven’t bothered."