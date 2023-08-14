'Can't you put me in prison?': Katie Price begs authorities to send her to jail because she is fed up with court hearings

Katie Price begs authorities to send her to jail because she is 'fed up' of court hearings. Picture: Alamy

By StephenRigley

Bankrupt Katie Price has begged to be sent to prison after becoming "fed up" with appearing in court.

The former glamour model, 45, said she has been in court more times than "she's had hot dinners" following an onslaught of legal woes involving bankruptcy, driving offences and breaching a restraining order.

Katie has even insisted it could be a 'win-win situation' for her, as she plots to turn her potential prison stint into a TV opportunity by televising her experience afterwards.

Reality TV star and former glamour model Katie Price and fiancé Carl Woods leaving Lewes Crown Court. Picture: Alamy

Read More: Katie Price's son Harvey sets Guinness World Record for longest drawing of a train

Read More: Katie Price 'over the moon' Met officers found guilty of gross misconduct over Harvey messages as two of them sacked

Read More: Katie Price dodges jail again after last-ditch deal to pay off bankruptcy debts

She told the Mirror: "I'm so threatened with court letters. I've been to court more times than I've had hot dinners lately. I am not scared of court anymore. I have said, "Can't you put me to prison just to cover it all? Just be done with it."

"I'm fed up with the reminders and why I'm in it [court]. I genuinely don't care if I go to prison. Because it's done then."

Katie wants to "experience what it's like" in jail, and is already planning to tell her post-prison story if she does get banged up.

She said: "I love all the prison stuff and I can experience what it's like in there. "I could do a story when I come out of me in prison, and it's a win-win situation isn't it? It wouldn't affect my job, it wouldn't affect nothing. I wouldn't be in there long. "If they keep threatening me, just do it. 'If you do this you could go to prison ...' Just do it."

Katie was declared bankrupt in 2019 and she most recently failed to attend a remote hearing over her £3.2million debt repayment, which took place at specialist insolvency and companies court in July.

The mother of five was accused of a 'breach of income payments agreement' and is now expected to give evidence at another hearing on September 14.

As well as her financial woes Katie has made several court appearances over driving offences.In 2021 she admitted to drink driving, driving while disqualified and driving without insurance after she overturned her BMW.

She was also accused of speeding near her 'mucky mansion' in Horsham, West Sussex - just 11 days before the smash.

But police dropped the speeding case hours before she was due to appear in court.