Strictly’s Giovanni Pernice in new crisis as ex-dance partners meet to discuss their ‘difficult experiences’ with him

Giovanni has broken his silence on Amanda's departure from the show last year. Picture: Alamy/Social media

By Jenny Medlicott

Strictly star Giovanni Pernice is facing a fresh crisis following reports that three of his previous dance partners met to discuss their 'difficult experiences with him'.

The Strictly dancer, 33, had been paired with Sherlock actress Amanda, 52, last year before she quit five weeks later for ‘personal reasons’.

She later went on to claim she had been ‘suffering from PTSD’ following her time on the show.

Now professional dancer Giovanni is facing a fresh crisis after three of his former celebrity partners on the show allegedly met to discuss their ‘difficult experiences’ working with him.

Amanda reportedly had an ‘emotional summit’ with Ranvir Singh and Laura Whitmore where they ‘compared notes’ about their time training with the Italian dancer.

Sources claimed the trio ‘shed tears’ and also discussed the possibility of ‘formally’ complaining to the BBC about his behaviour.

An insider told The Sun: “There is every possibility all three could take it further and formally complain to the BBC, but for now they're comforting each other.

“Only a handful of people will understand what it's like to be trained by Giovanni and in the industry he is regarded as a ''perfectionist’.”

Three of Giovanni's past dance partners 'met to discuss their experiences with him'. Picture: Alamy

It comes just hours after Giovanni broke his silence on Amanda's exit last year, as told The Mirror: “It’s a shame because, in my opinion, she could have gone all the way.”

He told the outlet: “I am a perfectionist, 100%, but it comes from a perspective of caring. I think all of the professional dancers are in the same place.

“In every single part of the world, if you’re a professional dancer on one of these shows, you have to get these people looking the best they can on Saturday night.

“And if we have good scores at the end, I do look back and say, ‘I’ve done a great job’. But we all care about our partners and we want that for them every single week – to look great on a Saturday.”

Amanda Abbington is reportedly lining up a top lawyer to retrieve the rehearsal tapes. Picture: Alamy

Amanda said she was leaving the show for 'personal reasons'. Picture: Getty

Meanwhile, another source told The Sun that Amanda has reportedly lined up top lawyer Persephone Bridgman Baker to demand rehearsal footage from her time on the show.

“Amanda is lining up a well-known lawyer to help her gain access to the rehearsal tapes of her and Giovanni with the aim of reviewing them,” they said.

A source close to Giovanni told the publication: “Gio finds some of these allegations deeply unfair and offensive. He believes he's done nothing wrong, and simply wants to get the best out of his partners.”

Giovanni’s former Strictly partner Ranvir previously complained about the dancer to the BBC during her time on the show, while Laura said she “cried every day”.

A representative for the BBC declined to comment to The Sun.