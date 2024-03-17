Cockney Rebel frontman Steve Harley dies aged 73 following short battle with cancer as fans pay tribute

17 March 2024, 11:46 | Updated: 17 March 2024, 12:07

Steve Harley has died aged 73.
Steve Harley has died aged 73. Picture: Alamy

By Jenny Medlicott

The rock musician Steve Harley has died aged 73 just weeks after cancelling his tour dates to undergo cancer treatment.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The Cockney Rebel frontman, best known for his song ‘Make Me Smile (Come Up and See Me), died at his Suffolk home on Sunday morning.

"We are devastated to announce that our wonderful husband and father has passed away peacefully at home, with his family by his side," his family said in a statement on his Facebook page.

"The birdsong from his woodland that he loved so much was singing for him. His home has been filled with the sounds and laughter of his four grandchildren.

"Whoever you know him as, his heart exuded only core elements. Passion, kindness, generosity. And much more, in abundance."

It comes after the singer announced he would be cancelling the Steve Harley Acoustic Band tour this year due to his cancer treatment.

In a post shared on Instagram, the singer’s team said: “Due to on-going treatment for cancer, Steve cannot commit to any concerts in 2024.

“Steve is hoping next year will be altogether different. He appreciates all your kind words and good wishes. Team SH.”

Read more: 'Playing the victim': Laurence Fox hits back at ex-wife Billie Piper after co-parenting complaints

Read more: Tom Cruise faces ‘M25 Mission Impossible’ as he plans helicopter diversion route for film crew struggling to reach set

Harley was best known as the frontman of rock band Cockney Rebel.
Harley was best known as the frontman of rock band Cockney Rebel. Picture: Alamy

Fans paid tribute to Harley following the news, as one wrote: “How very said to hear of the passing of Steve Harley. We only saw him last May and he was in fine form. Very warm, friendly and funny person.”

Another said: “I sat next to Steve Harley at a concert in 80s he was so pleasant , such sad news rip Steve.”

One added: “Devastating and extremely sad news that my music hero and idol Steve Harley has passed away. From 1973 - to present, I have loved his music and fantastic concerts.

"Thoughts and deepest sympathy to his family and friends. You will be missed immensely. RIP Steve.”

At Christmas, Harley opened up about his struggle with cancer, as he shared a message to fans on his website.

He wrote: “2023 has not exactly been an annus horribilis for me, as the first half was often magical, with some great nights on stage with Barry, Oli and David. And the full rock band in Holland and Belgium, and Denmark….out there, on the road, that's where I come alive.

Harley had a short battle with cancer.
Harley had a short battle with cancer. Picture: Alamy

“The second half, well…cancelling Live dates is heartbreaking. I'm aware of the stress and financial strain it can place on you.

“But I'm fighting a nasty cancer. My oncologist is pleased with the treatment's effects so far. It's tiresome, and tiring. But the fight is on. And thankfully the cursed intruder is not affecting the voice. I sing and play most evenings.”

Cockney Rebel rose to fame in the early 1970s, with the band made up of Harley, Jean-Paul Crocker, drummer Stuart Elliott, bassist Paul Jeffreys and guitarist Nick Jones.

Harley temporarily ventured onto the music scene as a solo artist before the band regrouped in 1990.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

The Transport Secretary insisted Rishi Sunak would lead the Tories into the next election.

‘Rishi Sunak will lead us into the next election’: Minister dismisses ‘plot’ to crown Penny Mordaunt as party leader

Volcano erupting

Defences holding as volcanic system on Iceland erupts for fourth time in months

APTOPIX Iceland Volcano

Icelandic volcano erupts for fourth time in three months

The UK could have another bout of snow before Spring.

More snow yet: UK faces 114 hours of snowfall in polar blast with up to 10cm forecast in parts of country

A key Nato ally has suggested the UK should introduce a conscription model.

UK should consider conscription and introduce national service to deter Russian threat, Nato ally says

Damaged building

Ukraine launches new wave of drone attacks during Russian election

Russia Election

Putin poised for six more years after election with no real choices

A state of emergency has been declared in Iceland after suffering its fourth volcano eruption in three months.

Iceland hit by largest volcano eruption yet with hundreds evacuated and state of emergency declared in fourth flare-up

APTOPIX Brazil Bolsonaro

Defiant Bolsonaro declares he is ‘not afraid of any trial’

Councils will be banned from bringing in hated low-traffic neighbourhoods (LTNs) without public consultation under new Government plans.

LTNs to be banned if they do not have public support under new Government rules

Right-wing politician and actor Laurence Fox had accused his ex-wife Billie Piper of playing the victim after she made comments about co-parenting with him after their divorce six years ago.

'Playing the victim': Laurence Fox hits back at ex-wife Billie Piper after co-parenting complaints

Calls for Penny Mordaunt to replace Prime Minister Rishi Sunak are designed to trigger a leadership election for a right-wing Tory to win, PM allies have claimed.

Mordaunt links 'just bait for Tory moderates to trigger leadership election for Braverman or Badenoch'

Someone is evacuated

Suspect arrested after three people killed in Philadelphia shooting

Grant Shapps was forced to abandon a trip to the Ukrainian city of Odesa because of a missile threat from Russia.

Grant Shapps forced to cancel Ukraine plans after 'credible Russian missile threat' in latest security blunder

The Princess of Wales may address her health issues and the backlash around her Mothers' Day photo at her next public engagement following Easter, sources say.

'Shaken' Kate and William may address Princess's health and release photo after social media rumours about marriage

Pennsylvania-Shootings

Suspect barricades himself inside home with hostages after deadly shootings

Latest News

See more Latest News

Earl Spencer has revealed he and his siblings, including Princess Diana, were subjected to 'painful' punishments as children in the latest bombshell from his new memoir.

'Diana and I were abused by nanny', Earl Spencer claims in new reveals from bombshell memoir
St Patricks Day in Chicago

US parades cap St Patrick’s Day celebrations – a little early

Police in Philadelphia

Residents urged to shelter in place after three killed in Philadelphia shootings

Jeremy Corbyn and John McDonnell have led an anti-hate protest to the Home Office - as demonstrators march in support of Diane Abbott after she was targeted for abuse by a Tory donor.

'It's been a difficult week': Diane Abbott thanks marchers who joined allies at anti-hate protest after Tory donor row
Russia Ukraine

Russian officials say Ukrainian shelling leaves two people dead in border city

St John Henry Newman Catholic School in Carlisle

Arrest over alleged 'hate crime' after video showing black pupil forced to kiss white boy's shoe near school
Ang Phula Sherpa, Dr Beck Weathers & David Breashears attending the “Everest” American Premiere held at the Chinese Theatre in Los Angeles, USA.

Everest filmmaker David Breashears dies aged 68

Five miles of congestion has built up on the M25 approach today after a huge stretch of the motorway was shut for the first time.

Travel mayhem ensues after closures and crash on M25 and five-mile tailback on diversion route
Tom Cruise reportedly has helicopters on standby to help Mission: Impossible cast and crew avoid the M25 closure traffic.

Tom Cruise faces ‘M25 Mission Impossible’ as he plans helicopter diversion route for film crew struggling to reach set
Sainsbury's and Tesco have both reported technical issues.

Sainsbury's and Tesco restore some services after both supermarkets hit with major outages on the same day

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

Kategate

Dutch King makes cruel jibe at Princess Kate about Photoshop row during royal visit

Prince William has paid tribute to his mother who taught him that as he attended the Diana Legacy Award - while Prince Harry was set to appear via video link after his brother left the event

Prince of Wales marks 25th anniversary of Diana Legacy Awards - with Harry joining via video link after William left
Meghan Markle launches new luxury lifestyle brand 'American Riviera Orchard' ahead of new cooking show

Meghan launches new luxury lifestyle brand 'American Riviera Orchard' ahead of new cooking show

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

We should be asking why Gen Z are struggling not reprimanding them for it, Natasha Devon argues.

Generation Sicknote: If Gen Z are struggling to work then that’s a reflection of the lack of support available to them
Sunak called for an end to the descent into 'mob rule'.

Sunak is blaming the fallout of his political losses on protests - and cutting off the lifeblood of our democracy
Humza Yousaf's troubles continue to plague him in 2024.

Be careful what you wish for is a phrase coined for Humza Yousaf

Royal Mail proposals to axe Saturday post would undoubtedly hit a nerve, writes Tina McKenzie.

Small businesses shouldn't have to bear the brunt if Royal Mail axes Saturday post

Rishi Sunak still faces a big fight over Rwanda

Rishi Sunak's Rwanda woes are far from over as he faces Lords challenge and Tory critics circle
Caller tells Shelagh his solution to illegal immigration.

LBC caller tells Shelagh Fogarty that the Channel islands are the answer to 'illegal immigration'
'Rishi Sunak chooses to do the self interested party politics': Shelagh Fogarty reflects on Tories' immigration policies

'Rishi Sunak chooses to do the self-interested party politics': Shelagh Fogarty reflects on Tories' migration policies
Premier League clubs should stump up money for policing, writes Henry Riley

Met Police chief is right to put the boot into the Premier League, writes Henry Riley

Image taken from the bridge of HMS Diamond, seen here firing her Sea Viper missiles in the Red Sea

Red Sea clashes with the Houthis must not be just a fight for freedom of navigation - but for freedom from Iran’s hostile actions too
Nick Ferrari blames 'lazy, irresponsible parents' for rising absenteeism in schools

Nick Ferrari blames 'lazy, irresponsible parents' for rising absenteeism in schools

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit