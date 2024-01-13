Amanda Abbington received death threats after revealing PTSD diagnosis from time on Strictly, star says

13 January 2024, 22:02

Ms Abbington reportedly found the training sessions 'tense' and eventually quit the show mid-series, citing medical reasons.
Ms Abbington reportedly found the training sessions 'tense' and eventually quit the show mid-series, citing medical reasons.
Jasmine Moody

By Jasmine Moody

Amanda Abbington, 51, said that she received death threats after it was revealed she suffered from PTSD during her time on Strictly Come Dancing.

Speaking to the Sun, Ms Abbington thanked those who supported her, but also called out those who threatened and insulted the her.

She said: "I just want to thank everyone who has been so kind and lovely and supportive this past week. It means a great, great deal.

"I was diagnosed with mild PTSD after Strictly for several reasons and I told a few people about that, in the utmost confidence, among other things that were happening in my life at the time both professionally and personally.

"I’m very sorry that people felt the need to send me death threats, threaten my children and bring up my past, healthy relationship with an ex-partner as an ­indicator of my current mental health. I wish those people well.”

In the meantime, she has been given support by her Strictly co-start during this tough time.

A source told The Sun: "Many of the dancers were shocked to hear that Amanda had been through such a tough time and wanted to check in to make sure she was OK.

Giovanni Pernice and Amanda Abbington are seen as training at Studio on October 9
Giovanni Pernice and Amanda Abbington are seen as training at Studio on October 9.

"For most people Strictly is the most wonderful experience, so they were sad to hear she left with bad memories.”

Meanwhile, sources have told the Mirror that Ms Abbington was "fuming" after not being included in Strictly Come Dancing’s live tour.

During her time on the show, Ms Abbington said Giovanni Pernice had a "militant" teaching style.

Giovanni Pernice may have already revealed the 'real reason' behind his 'feud' with Amanda Abbington - months before their Strictly 'row' broke out.

Pernice has been open about the fact he became "addicted to winning" after he won the show in 2021, with his training sessions reportedly 'intense'.

Ms Abbington reportedly found the training sessions 'tense' and eventually quit the show mid-series, citing medical reasons.

Speaking about his Strictly experiences to The Guardian, Pernice said: "There are no distractions. Then came the experience of winning – something I became addicted to.

"The first time I won a competition I thought, 'Being the champion feels nice. Let me have more of it!'"

It comes amid reports Abbington has requested video footage of her training sessions from the BBC.

This week, Mr Pernice broke his silence amid reports Ms Abbington was 'suffering from PTSD' after her experience training with the Strictly professional.

Several people have moved to rally behind the Strictly star, with one source telling the Mirror: "There is a general feeling that the criticism is grossly unfair."

That seemingly includes his former partner Debbie McGee, who recently posted a picture of the pair on Instagram with the caption: "Happy memories, Giovanni and I had the best of times on Strictly."

Her post has garnered over 8,000 likes and is flooded with supportive comments for both her and the Strictly professional.

Breaking his silence, Giovanni replied: "Love you … thank you." His comment has since received over 1,100 likes from fans,

One Instagram user wrote: "Thank you for standing up Debbie. So many people love you for this."

A second user said they were 'sickened' by the controversy, writing: "At last - someone speaking up for Giovanni. It sickens me how people are trying to pull this man down."

The BBC is also understood to have thrown its weight behind Giovanni, as top bosses reportedly believe Amanda's complaints were "excessive".

"The BBC offers a comprehensive range of support to all individuals taking part in our shows," a spokesperson for the BBC told the Sun.

"Strictly Come Dancing has always taken duty of care incredibly seriously and there is a constant dialogue between senior members of the production team and the contestants to ensure any concerns are addressed swiftly."

The spokesperson continued: "Strictly has a proud track record as a joyful, positive experience where robust support and assistance is always made available at every stage of the production."

