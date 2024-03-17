Drivers like Katie Price should be jailed for repeat bans, says furious Tory MP

17 March 2024, 17:45

Katie Price
Repeat driving offenders like former model Katie Price should be jailed, a furious MP has said. Picture: Alamy

By Chay Quinn

Repeat driving offenders like former model Katie Price should be jailed, a furious MP has said.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Ex-glamour model Price, 45, has been banned from driving six times and was fined £880 this week for driving with no license or insurance.

The reality TV star was also handed eight more penalty points - now having a total of 11.

Read More: 'I'm so drained': Katie Price reveals why she failed to show up at court for latest driving case

Read More: Deliveroo boss says food price inflation easing after takeaway costs climbed

Conservative MP James Wild has suggested that sentencing rules should be changed to allow repeat offenders to be jailed.

The MP for North-West Norfolk told MailOnline: "The public would rightly expect repeat driving offenders to get maximum sentences for reckless behaviour.

"Unlimited fines can be imposed for driving without insurance and in some cases the vehicle being seized.

"The £880 penalty in this case fails to recognise how serious driving offences are.

"Ultimately we need to look at custodial sentences for serial offenders."

Mr Wild is MP near where Price was caught illegally driving - and has called for the Sentencing Council to review guidelines which prevent offenders from being jailed.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Golden Chippy

'I'll hold out as long as I can': Fish and chip shop told to paint over beloved Union Jack mural by killjoy council

Russia Election

Early returns show Putin has nearly 88% of the vote in Russia election

Egypt EU

EU agrees £6 billion aid package for Egypt

Joe Biden

Biden’s campaign funding for re-election surpasses £120m

Vladimir Putin has won Russia's rigged presidential election with 88 per cent of the vote, according to an official exit poll.

Shock! Putin wins barely-contested Russian presidential election with 88% of vote, says exit poll

Pennsylvania Shootings

Man charged in two US states after alleged killings of family members

Smoke from explosion

Israel will continue until ‘total victory’ over Hamas, vows defiant Netanyahu

Damaged building

Ukraine launches new wave of drone attacks during Russian election

Queuing voters

Russians crowd polling stations in apparent Putin protest

The Irish Guards paid tribute to the recovering Princess Kate as their colonel is still absent after major abdominal surgery.

Irish Guard pay tribute to Princess Kate as she misses St Patrick's Day Parade ceremony in Aldershot

Exclusive
The author of the Forde report has said he is 'at a loss' as to why it has taken so long to restore the whip to Ms Abbot.

‘Others have had it restored after worse things’: Forde report author says, as calls grow to return whip to Diane Abbott

Giovanni has broken his silence on Amanda's departure from the show last year.

Strictly’s Giovanni Pernice in new crisis as ex-dance partners meet to discuss their ‘difficult experiences’ with him

Steve Harley has died aged 73.

Cockney Rebel frontman Steve Harley dies aged 73 following short battle with cancer as fans pay tribute

The Transport Secretary insisted Rishi Sunak would lead the Tories into the next election.

‘Rishi Sunak will lead us into the next election’: Minister dismisses ‘plot’ to crown Penny Mordaunt as party leader

Volcano erupting

Defences holding as volcanic system on Iceland erupts for fourth time in months

APTOPIX Iceland Volcano

Icelandic volcano erupts for fourth time in three months

Latest News

See more Latest News

The UK could have another bout of snow before Spring.

More snow yet: UK faces 114 hours of snowfall in polar blast with up to 10cm forecast in parts of country
A key Nato ally has suggested the UK should introduce a conscription model.

UK should consider conscription and introduce national service to deter Russian threat, Nato ally says
Russia Election

Putin poised for six more years after election with no real choices

A state of emergency has been declared in Iceland after suffering its fourth volcano eruption in three months.

Iceland hit by largest volcano eruption yet with hundreds evacuated and state of emergency declared in fourth flare-up
APTOPIX Brazil Bolsonaro

Defiant Bolsonaro declares he is ‘not afraid of any trial’

Councils will be banned from bringing in hated low-traffic neighbourhoods (LTNs) without public consultation under new Government plans.

LTNs to be banned if they do not have public support under new Government rules

Right-wing politician and actor Laurence Fox had accused his ex-wife Billie Piper of playing the victim after she made comments about co-parenting with him after their divorce six years ago.

'Playing the victim': Laurence Fox hits back at ex-wife Billie Piper after co-parenting complaints
Calls for Penny Mordaunt to replace Prime Minister Rishi Sunak are designed to trigger a leadership election for a right-wing Tory to win, PM allies have claimed.

Mordaunt links 'just bait for Tory moderates to trigger leadership election for Braverman or Badenoch'
Someone is evacuated

Suspect arrested after three people killed in Philadelphia shooting

Grant Shapps was forced to abandon a trip to the Ukrainian city of Odesa because of a missile threat from Russia.

Grant Shapps forced to cancel Ukraine plans after 'credible Russian missile threat' in latest security blunder

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

The Princess of Wales may address her health issues and the backlash around her Mothers' Day photo at her next public engagement following Easter, sources say.

'Shaken' Kate and William may address Princess's health and release photo after social media rumours about marriage
Earl Spencer has revealed he and his siblings, including Princess Diana, were subjected to 'painful' punishments as children in the latest bombshell from his new memoir.

'Diana and I were abused by nanny', Earl Spencer claims in new reveals from bombshell memoir
Kategate

Dutch King makes cruel jibe at Princess Kate about Photoshop row during royal visit

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

We should be asking why Gen Z are struggling not reprimanding them for it, Natasha Devon argues.

Generation Sicknote: If Gen Z are struggling to work then that’s a reflection of the lack of support available to them
Sunak called for an end to the descent into 'mob rule'.

Sunak is blaming the fallout of his political losses on protests - and cutting off the lifeblood of our democracy
Humza Yousaf's troubles continue to plague him in 2024.

Be careful what you wish for is a phrase coined for Humza Yousaf

Royal Mail proposals to axe Saturday post would undoubtedly hit a nerve, writes Tina McKenzie.

Small businesses shouldn't have to bear the brunt if Royal Mail axes Saturday post

Rishi Sunak still faces a big fight over Rwanda

Rishi Sunak's Rwanda woes are far from over as he faces Lords challenge and Tory critics circle
Caller tells Shelagh his solution to illegal immigration.

LBC caller tells Shelagh Fogarty that the Channel islands are the answer to 'illegal immigration'
'Rishi Sunak chooses to do the self interested party politics': Shelagh Fogarty reflects on Tories' immigration policies

'Rishi Sunak chooses to do the self-interested party politics': Shelagh Fogarty reflects on Tories' migration policies
Premier League clubs should stump up money for policing, writes Henry Riley

Met Police chief is right to put the boot into the Premier League, writes Henry Riley

Image taken from the bridge of HMS Diamond, seen here firing her Sea Viper missiles in the Red Sea

Red Sea clashes with the Houthis must not be just a fight for freedom of navigation - but for freedom from Iran’s hostile actions too
Nick Ferrari blames 'lazy, irresponsible parents' for rising absenteeism in schools

Nick Ferrari blames 'lazy, irresponsible parents' for rising absenteeism in schools

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit