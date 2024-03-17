Drivers like Katie Price should be jailed for repeat bans, says furious Tory MP

Repeat driving offenders like former model Katie Price should be jailed, a furious MP has said. Picture: Alamy

By Chay Quinn

Repeat driving offenders like former model Katie Price should be jailed, a furious MP has said.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Ex-glamour model Price, 45, has been banned from driving six times and was fined £880 this week for driving with no license or insurance.

The reality TV star was also handed eight more penalty points - now having a total of 11.

Read More: 'I'm so drained': Katie Price reveals why she failed to show up at court for latest driving case

Read More: Deliveroo boss says food price inflation easing after takeaway costs climbed

Conservative MP James Wild has suggested that sentencing rules should be changed to allow repeat offenders to be jailed.

The MP for North-West Norfolk told MailOnline: "The public would rightly expect repeat driving offenders to get maximum sentences for reckless behaviour.

"Unlimited fines can be imposed for driving without insurance and in some cases the vehicle being seized.

"The £880 penalty in this case fails to recognise how serious driving offences are.

"Ultimately we need to look at custodial sentences for serial offenders."

Mr Wild is MP near where Price was caught illegally driving - and has called for the Sentencing Council to review guidelines which prevent offenders from being jailed.