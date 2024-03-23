Harry and Meghan 'had no idea' about Kate's cancer and 'contacted her and William privately' after shock video

23 March 2024, 06:59

Harry and Meghan are said not to have had any idea about Kate's diagnosis until she made it public
Harry and Meghan are said not to have had any idea about Kate's diagnosis until she made it public. Picture: Alamy/BBC Studios

By Kit Heren

Harry and Meghan have reached out to Kate and William privately with their best wishes after Kate revealed her cancer diagnosis on Friday evening.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The Sussexes are said to have had "no idea" about Kate's illness, finding out along with the rest of the world when she released her video.

Kate thanked the public for their "wonderful messages of support" and understanding during her recovery from abdominal surgery in January.

She said tests after her operation found cancer had been present, with her now undergoing preventative chemotherapy.

The princess added that she had been keeping it private so she and William could take their time explaining what had happened to their three children Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.

Princess of Wales reveals she is in early stages of treatment for cancer

Details of the type of cancer and stage it is at are being kept private.

Harry and Meghan said in a public statement: "We wish health and healing for Kate and the family and hope they are able to do so privately and in peace."

Meghan, Harry, William and Kate on the balcony at Buckingham Palace
Meghan, Harry, William and Kate on the balcony at Buckingham Palace. Picture: Alamy

But they are also understood to have contacted Kate and William in private after hearing the news. It is unclear how the contact was made, or whether Harry might fly back to the UK to spend time with his family.

An insider told the New York Post: "They had no idea, and only learned of the news around the same time the rest of the world found out."

Kate is receiving treatment for cancer
Kate is receiving treatment for cancer. Picture: Kensington Palace

Sharing the update in a video, Kate said: "It has been an incredibly tough couple of months for our entire family, but I’ve had a fantastic medical team who have taken great care of me, for which I am so grateful.

"In January, I underwent major abdominal surgery in London and at the time, it was thought that my condition was non-cancerous. The surgery was successful. However, tests after the operation found cancer had been present.

"My medical team therefore advised that I should undergo a course of preventative chemotherapy and I am now in the early stages of that treatment.

"This of course came as a huge shock, and William and I have been doing everything we can to process and manage this privately for the sake of our young family.

Andrew Marr reacts as Kate, Princess of Wales announces she is receiving treatment for cancer

"As you can imagine, this has taken time. It has taken me time to recover from major surgery in order to start my treatment.

"But, most importantly, it has taken us time to explain everything to George, Charlotte and Louis in a way that is appropriate for them, and to reassure them that I am going to be ok.

"As I have said to them; I am well and getting stronger every day by focusing on the things that will help me heal; in my mind, body and spirits."

She directly addressed people who have been affected by cancer, adding: "Please do not lose faith or hope. You are not alone."

Royal expert on Princess Kate's cancer treatment announcement: "It was a very well-crafted, very human statement."

It comes as Kate has faced weeks of online speculation over her health and whereabouts.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak responded to the announcement saying: "My thoughts are with the Princess of Wales, Prince of Wales, the Royal Family and in particular her three children at this difficult time.

"The Princess of Wales has the love and support of the whole country as she continues her recovery.

"She has shown tremendous bravery with her statement today. In recent weeks she has been subjected to intense scrutiny and has been unfairly treated by certain sections of the media around the world and on social media.

"When it comes to matters of health, like everyone else, she must be afforded the privacy to focus on her treatment and be with her loving family.

"I know I speak for the whole country in wishing her a full and speedy recovery and look forward to seeing her back in action when she's ready."

Meanwhile, Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer said the Princess of Wales has "the love and support of not just her whole family, but the whole nation too" during this "distressing time".

He said in a statement: "On behalf of the whole Labour Party, I want to send my very best wishes to Her Royal Highness at this distressing time. Our thoughts are with the whole Royal Family as they come to terms with the news and as they support The Princess of Wales through her treatment and recovery.

"Any cancer diagnosis is shocking. But I can only imagine the added stress of receiving that news amid the lurid speculation we've seen in recent weeks.

"Their Royal Highnesses are entitled to privacy and, like any parents, will have waited to choose the right moment to tell their children.

"I am heartened by The Princess of Wales' optimistic tone and her message of faith and hope. Her Royal Highness will be in our thoughts and prayers as she progresses through her treatment with the love and support of not just her whole family, but the whole nation too."

Kate was last seen on Christmas Day
Kate was last seen on Christmas Day. Picture: Alamy

Kate's last public engagement was at Sandringham on Christmas Day, with Kensington Palace announcing that she would not return to public engagements until Easter at the earliest.

Kensington Palace acknowledged from the outset that when she is ready, the Princess may choose to disclose further details about her surgery and recovery.

But aides have also stressed that she is entitled to privacy around her personal medical information.

It comes after it was revealed that three London clinic staff were placed under investigation for allegedly trying to access Kate's medical records following her operation.

On Wednesday, the Information Commissioner's Office (ICO) confirmed it had received a complaint and said it is currently "assessing the information provided".

Kate was made aware of the "major security breach".

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Brandon Williams

Manchester United footballer Brandon Williams 'inhaled laughing gas' before high-speed car crash

National Guard

11 held after Moscow concert hall shooting leaves more than 90 dead

At least 60 people have died after the attack in Moscow

'Eleven people arrested' after 93 shot dead and over 100 hurt in Moscow, including four 'directly involved in attack'

The Capitol

US senate passes funding package, ending threat of government shutdown

Moscow shooting site

At least 60 dead in Russia concert hall shooting as IS claims responsibility

William and Kate will not be at the Easter service

Kate, William and family 'will not join other royals at traditional Easter service' after cancer diagnosis

Philippines South China Sea

Chinese coast guard blasts Philippine boat with water cannon in disputed sea

Ms Bayford won the lottery with her ex-husband (pictured) and went on to marry Brian Deans who she reportedly 'kicked out'.

EuroMillions winner’s estranged husband ‘hasn’t ruled out’ trying to secure share of fortune despite prenup agreement

The FA has no intention of recalling the new England shirt

‘It was never our intention to offend’: Nike defends change to St George’s Cross on new England Kit

A massive blaze is seen over the Crocus City Hall on the western edge of Moscow, Russia

IS claims it carried out deadly attack at Moscow concert hall

King Charles praised Kate's courage following her announcement on Friday.

'I’m so proud': Charles praises Kate’s courage as they both fight cancer together

Kate's brother shared a heartwarming message for Kate.

‘We will climb this mountain with you’: James Middleton’s heartwarming message to sister Kate amid cancer treatment

Russian ex-president Dmitry Medvedev said those responsible should be “found and ruthlessly destroyed”.

ISIS claims responsibility for Moscow concert hall shooting after gunmen opened fire on venue

Donald Trump

Trump’s social media company to go public after merger approved

Harry and Meghan released a message of support.

Prince Harry and Meghan wish Kate 'health and healing' as she undergoes cancer treatment

Smoke rises following an Israeli air strike in the central Gaza Strip

Israel’s Netanyahu rebuffs US plea to call off Rafah offensive

Latest News

See more Latest News

Gunmen opened fired at the concert hall near Moscow on Friday evening.

At least 40 dead and more than 100 injured after gunmen open fire at Moscow concert hall

The Prince pulled out of the memorial for his godfather King Constantine following the news.

How Prince William 'found out' about Kate’s cancer diagnosis before pulling out of Windsor Castle memorial service
Well-wishes have poured in from all over the world for Princess Kate.

Well-wishes pour in for Princess Kate as world reacts to her shock cancer diagnosis

A massive blaze is seen over the Crocus City Hall on the western edge of Moscow, Russia

Gunmen launch deadly attack at Moscow concert hall

Joana Vicente

Joana Vicente stepping down as Sundance Institute chief executive

A Russian flag

Gunmen open fire at Moscow concert hall, say Russian news agencies

Kate has revealed she is undergoing treatment for cancer.

Kate's cancer: When was the princess diagnosed and what happens next?

Princess Kate has said reassuring her children she is going to be ok is her priority.

Kate says main focus is ‘reassuring children mummy will be ok’ as she undergoes cancer treatment
Kate has been receiving cancer treatment

Watch: Princess Kate reveals she is undergoing treatment for cancer

Kate has announced she is being treated for cancer

Read it in full: Princess Kate speech announcing treatment for cancer

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

Kate is receiving treatment for cancer

'I'm going to be ok': Princess Kate reassures nation after revealing she has cancer and is undergoing chemotherapy
Queen Camilla, 76, jested with those around her that she had her "thunder stolen" by the suited-up toddler.

'We have a natural for the cameras': Grinning toddler in tuxedo upstages Queen Camilla on visit to Belfast bakery
Queen Camilla gives update on King Charles health during a visit to Northern Ireland

King Charles is "doing very well", Queen Camilla gives health update to well-wishers on Northern Ireland visit

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Princess Kate revealed she was receiving treatment for cancer this evening.

Princess Kate: Now close the door, draw the curtains and focus on you!

We should be asking why Gen Z are struggling not reprimanding them for it, Natasha Devon argues.

Generation Sicknote: If Gen Z are struggling to work then that’s a reflection of the lack of support available to them
Sunak called for an end to the descent into 'mob rule'.

Sunak is blaming the fallout of his political losses on protests - and cutting off the lifeblood of our democracy
Humza Yousaf's troubles continue to plague him in 2024.

Be careful what you wish for is a phrase coined for Humza Yousaf

Royal Mail proposals to axe Saturday post would undoubtedly hit a nerve, writes Tina McKenzie.

Small businesses shouldn't have to bear the brunt if Royal Mail axes Saturday post

Rishi Sunak still faces a big fight over Rwanda

Rishi Sunak's Rwanda woes are far from over as he faces Lords challenge and Tory critics circle
Caller tells Shelagh his solution to illegal immigration.

LBC caller tells Shelagh Fogarty that the Channel islands are the answer to 'illegal immigration'
'Rishi Sunak chooses to do the self interested party politics': Shelagh Fogarty reflects on Tories' immigration policies

'Rishi Sunak chooses to do the self-interested party politics': Shelagh Fogarty reflects on Tories' migration policies
Premier League clubs should stump up money for policing, writes Henry Riley

Met Police chief is right to put the boot into the Premier League, writes Henry Riley

Image taken from the bridge of HMS Diamond, seen here firing her Sea Viper missiles in the Red Sea

Red Sea clashes with the Houthis must not be just a fight for freedom of navigation - but for freedom from Iran’s hostile actions too

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit