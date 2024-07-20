Strictly Come Dancing judge Craig Revel Horwood breaks silence after 'shock' of dancing show's abuse allegations

Craig Revel Horwood has said the recent allegations have come as a 'shock' to him. Picture: Alamy

By Shannon Cook and Will Conroy

Strictly Come Dancing judge Craig Revel Horwood has said allegations of abusive behaviour to past participants on the show have come as a "shock" to him.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Last weekend professional dancer Graziano Di Prima was sacked from the BBC show after reports emerged that he “hit and kicked” former dance partner Zara McDermott.

There have also been allegations about the teaching methods of professional dancer Giovanni Pernice, which he denies.

Strictly Come Dancing's Graziano Di Prima (pictured, left) has been accused of misconduct. Picture: Getty Images

Discussing these allegations with radio presenter Lucy Owen on BBC Radio Wales, Revel Horwood said: "I'm just finding out (about the allegations), like everybody else, through the press.

"For me it's a shock, and news to me, because the judges are never present at any of the teaching, we literally come in on a Saturday and just judge what we see before us."

Asked if he is worried about the future of Strictly, he added: "I don't think so because it's one of those shows that belongs in the people's hearts that are at home who love dancing, and there's nothing better than seeing someone come from nothing and work hard and move up to being absolutely phenomenal."

Kate Phillips, the director of unscripted programmes at the BBC, said: "Whilst we know our shows have been positive experiences for the vast majority of those who have taken part, if issues are raised with us, or we’re made aware of inappropriate behaviour, we will always take that seriously and act."

Craig Revel Horwood has said the recent allegations have come as a 'shock' to him. Picture: Alamy

This comes following the resurfacing of a derogatory comment made in 2009 by Anton Du Beke to partner on the show Laila Rouass, with the former professional and now judge on the show being accused of "1970s-style behaviour".

Du Beke's comment has been brought to light once again by social media users who questioned why the Strictly judge was not reprimanded for his words, reports The Sun.

The remark was made by Du Beke, 58, in reference to Rouass' spray tan, with the judge telling her she 'looked like a P***', according to reports.

Du Beke stayed on during the hit BBC show and in 2021, he was invited to be a judge. Picture: Alamy

A spokesperson for the BBC reportedly told the MailOnline: "We will not be commenting on individuals or engaging with speculation.

"However, as we have said previously we will always listen if people want to make us aware of something or raise it with us directly and we have appropriate procedures and processes in place to manage this."

Du Beke later apologised for his choice of words and admitted he felt "stupid' and 'embarrassed" by his comments to the actress, who is of Indian and Moroccan descent.

Following the incident, Du Beke stayed on during the hit BBC show and in 2021, he was invited to be a judge.

Read more: Zara McDermott hits back after ex-Strictly pro Graziano Di Prima claims he only kicked her once

Read more: Strictly pro Nadiya Bychkova breaks silence over 'complaint' amid misconduct scandal

A source told The Sun that 'Anton has a very 1970s attitude'. Picture: Alamy

One source told The Sun: "Anton has a very 1970s attitude and can be abrasive.

"The lines are becoming increasingly blurred as to what is acceptable or not, and of course, some people have found him fine to work with.

"But there were murmurings of discontent when he was a dancer. Yet the BBC promoted him. It is all quite strange."

Another source told the same publication: "His comment was dealt with at the time and he wants to move on."

Du Beke broke his silence for the first time since his comment resurfaced by reposting an Instagram story shared by his wife Hannah on Saturday, celebrating his birthday.

She wrote: "Happy birthday darling Anton Du Beke George, Ra Ra and I couldn’t love you more and can’t wait to celebrate when we’re all together!"

She added: "Happy birthday my darling. I love you."

Du Beke reposted her message and said: "What a perfect message to start my birthday morning. Thank you. Can't wait to celebrate with you all on Monday. Love you so much."

Di Prima is facing allegations he "hit, spat at and kicked" celebrity dance partner Zara McDermott. Picture: Alamy

The 'misconduct' adds to the Strictly drama that has circulated in recent weeks with Di Prima facing the "sack" after allegations he "hit, spat at and kicked" celebrity dance partner McDermott during rehearsals.

Following the allegations, Di Prima apologised in a statement, admitting that he "crossed the line" but insisted that it was a one-off incident.

McDermott's reps said: "It’s a matter of public record that the BBC deemed the conduct to be so severe that they removed him from the show immediately.

"Zara has already confirmed in a statement released on her social media earlier this week that the reported conduct was not a singular incident."

Mark Borkowski, a spokesperson for Di Prima, said: "There is never a time when kicking, or any sense of that is right. And he knows that.

"He knows he's made a mistake. He apologised at the time."