Alan Titchmarsh reads The Tale of Mr Tod by Beatrix Potter

Alan Titchmarsh reads The Tale of Mr Tod by Beatrix Potter

In the second instalment of Nick Ferrari's new series encouraging children to read, Alan Titchmarsh reads The Tale of Mr Tod by Beatrix Potter

The Tale of Mr Tod brings back Beatrix Potter's most popular heroes, Peter Rabbit and Benjamin Bunny, in an adventure that also features two very disagreeable villains.

Fortunately Tommy Brock the badger and Mr. Tod the fox dislike each other so much that they Tommy Brock kidnaps Benjamin's young family, Mr Tod unwittingly becomes the rabbits' ally.

Watch the full story in the video at the top of the page.