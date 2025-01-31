Former Education Secretary Alan Johnson reads The Tale of Samuel Whiskers or The Roly-Poly Pudding

By Katy Ronkin

In the fourth instalment of Nick Ferrari's new series encouraging children to read, Former Education Secretary Alan Johnson reads The Tale of Samuel Whiskers or The Roly-Poly Pudding by Beatrix Potter.

The Tale of Samuel Whiskers follows Tom Kitten, a curious young cat who wanders into the attic and is captured by the rat Samuel Whiskers and his wife, Anna Maria, who plan to turn him into a roly-poly pudding.

As they prepare the dough, Tom is rescued just in time by his mother, Mrs. Tabitha Twitchit, and the farm’s dogs, leaving the rats to flee and Tom with a newfound caution about exploring dark corners.

Watch the full story in the video at the top of the page.