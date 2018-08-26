Notting Hill Carnival: Travel Advice

Notting Hill Carnival. Picture: PA

Notting Hill Carnival is one of the world's biggest street parties, taking place across the bank holiday weekend.

The areas around Notting Hill, Ladbroke Grove and Westbourne Park will be very busy with some road closures.

Road closures

From approx. 12:00 Saturday 25 August:

- Kensal Road together with adjoining roads will be closed.

- Roads will reopen as soon as it is safe to do so on Saturday night.

From Sunday 26 August at approx. 7:00 until Tuesday 28 August:

- Extensive road closures will extend north from Notting Hill Gate to Harrow Road, and from Latimer Road, St. Mark's Road and Clarendon Road in the east to Porchester Road, and Queensway in the west

- Roads will reopen as soon as it is safe to do so early Tuesday morning.

Buses

On Monday 27 August, buses will run a Sunday service.

Due to the Notting Hill Carnival on Sunday 26 August and Monday 27 August, buses in west London may be on diversion or stop short of their final destination.

London Underground

Stations close to the carnival will be subject to restrictions on both Sunday and Monday:

- Holland Park (Central line): Station closed from 18:00.

- Ladbroke Grove: Station closed.

- Latimer Road: Station closed from 23:30.

- Notting Hill Gate: Exit only 11:00-19:00. During this time the Circle and District line will not stop.

- Royal Oak: Exit only 11:00-18:00. Station closed from 18:00.

- Westbourne Park: Exit only 11:00-18:00. Station closed from 23:30.

Night Tube services on the Central line will operate throughout Saturday night into Sunday morning.