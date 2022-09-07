Watch: Brilliant moment Dr Dre alarm interrupts Therese Coffey during first interviews as deputy Prime Minister

By Will Taylor

This is the brilliant moment Britain's new deputy prime minister was interrupted by a Dr Dre alarm during her first interviews in her new role.

Dr Therese Coffey was being asked about whether she was hoping to get one of the Government's :grace and favour" country homes in a wide-ranging interview with LBC’s Nick Ferrari.

It came just a day after she was appointed as Liz Truss' deputy after the former got the keys to No10.

But Dr Coffey, who has also been appointed health secretary, had to cut off Nick as he asked his question.

The sound of Dr Dre's 1999 hit Still D.R.E with Snoop Dogg rang out as she apologised.

"Can I ask you a question about residences – oh, are you alright over there? You've got a phone ringing," Nick said.

"I''ve just realised my alarm is going off on my phone," Dr Coffey replied.

"Oh my goodness, what is the alarm for?" Nick enquired.

Therese Coffey was interrupted by a Dr Dre alarm. Picture: Getty

"I've just realised my alarm is going off on my phone, you're getting a bit of Dr Dre. It's just an 8 o'clock alarm, sorry.

"That's fantastic – Dr Coffey with Dr Dre as the health secretary. It just gets better and better."

Nick then went on to ask about whether there would be a dispute over Chevening, the Government country home in Kent.

It has been the centre of disputes over deputy prime ministers and foreign secretaries – with the house typically given to the latter but shared when a deputy prime minister is appointed.

Therese Coffey apologised over the alarm. Picture: LBC

Dr Coffey said she was "not really focused on grace and favours – I'm just excited to become secretary of state for health and social care, that is my top priority".