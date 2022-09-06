Liz wields the axe on team Rishi: Raab and Shapps ousted with top jobs for Kwarteng and Braverman

Liz Truss is reshuffling her top team. Picture: Twitter/Alamy

By Stephen Rigley

Rishi-supporters face the axe and top jobs have gone to Kwasi Kwarteng and Suella Braverman as Liz Truss begins her brutal reshuffle.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Mr Kwarteng has been announced as Chancellor of the Exchequer, whilst Ms Braverman has replaced Priti Patel as Home Secretary.

Former Chancellor Nadhim Zahawi has been given the posts of Chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster, equalities minister and intergovernmental relations minister.

Thérèse Coffey is the new Health Secretary as well as the Deputy Prime Minister.

James Cleverly has been appointed Foreign Secretary, taking Liz Truss' place.

Wendy Morton has also been made Chief Whip and Brandon Lewis has been made Justice Secretary, whilst Ben Wallace has remained in his post as Defence Secretary.

Ms Truss also wielded the axe within minutes of arriving in 10 Downing Street ousting big beasts Dominic Raab and Grant Shapps.

Mr Raab tweeted to reveal he has been evicted from his dual roles as Justice Secretary and deputy PM - with Therese Coffey expected to take the later title as well as the health brief.

Other high profile Rishi Sunak supporters Grant Shapps and Steve Barclay were ditched as Transport and Health Secretary respectively as Truss begins shaping her top team.

Johnny Mercer, who was sacked as Veterans Affairs Minister, took a swipe at Truss.

He tweeted that he was disappointed to lose his role but "any prime minister had the right to reward her supporters, and I accept her decision".

Liz Truss with husband Hugh O'Leary on the steps of Downing Street. Picture: Alamy

Read More: Liz Truss vows to 'ride out the storm' and tackle energy bills this week in first speech as PM

Read More: Liz Truss's first speech as PM: read in full

The bloodshed comes after Ms Truss vowed to create an 'aspiration nation' as she delivered her first Downing Street speech after officially becoming Britain's 56th Prime Minister.

She warned of a "vital time for our country" and said she will deal 'hands on with the energy crisis caused by Putin's war' - hinting at the huge bailout expected within days.

The new premier said fixing the NHS and cutting taxes would be her other priorities.

"I'm confident that together we can ride out the storm, we can rebuild our economy and we can become the modern brilliant Britain that I know we can be," she said.

"This is our vital mission to ensure opportunity and prosperity for all people and future generations. I'm determined to deliver."

Ministers and MPs had gathered outside as Ms Truss's convoy weaved through the roads of the capital. But there was confusion as aides took the podium indoors when the weather intervened - only to bring it out again as the heavy shower passed.

Ms Truss seemed to make light of the rain with her reference to the "storm".