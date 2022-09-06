Breaking News

Liz Truss vows to 'ride out the storm' and tackle energy bills this week in first speech as PM

Liz Truss has addressed the nation for the first time since becoming Prime Minister. Picture: LBC

By Daisy Stephens

Liz Truss has promised the UK will 'ride out the storm' and vowed to take action to tackle energy bills this week in her first speech as Prime Minister.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

"I will deal hands-on with the energy crisis caused by Putin's war," she said.

"I will take action this week to deal with energy bills and to secure our future energy supply."

Liz Truss has addressed the nation for the first time outside Downing Street, after officially becoming Prime Minister on Tuesday.

Read more: Liz Truss officially becomes Prime Minister after 'kissing hands' with the Queen and Boris bows out

Read more: Inside Boris's final moments as PM: Rachel Johnson reveals what happened behind No10's door on his last morning in job

She said she is confident the nation can "ride out the storm".

"I'm confident that together we can ride out the storm, we can rebuild our economy and we can become the modern brilliant Britain that I know we can be," she went on.

"This is our vital mission to ensure opportunity and prosperity for all people and future generations. I'm determined to deliver."

Liz Truss arrived at Downing Street to stormy skies, minutes after a heavy downpour threw temporary uncertainty over where the speech would take place.

Ms Truss began her address paying tribute to Boris Johnson and said she was honoured to take over the responsibility at a "vital time" for the UK.

"Boris Johnson delivered Brexit, the Covid vaccine and stood up to Russian aggression," she said.

"History will see him as a hugely consequential prime minister.

"I'm honoured to take on this responsibility at a vital time for our country."

Liz Truss said tackling high energy bills was amongst her top three priorities. Picture: Alamy

She then outlined three priorities for the start of her premiership.

Top of her agenda alongside tackling soaring energy bills are tax cuts and reforms, and putting the NHS "on a firm footing".

"As Prime Minister, I will pursue three early priorities," she said.

"Firstly, I will get Britain working again.

"I have a bold plan to grow the economy through tax cuts and reform.

"I will cut taxes to reward hard work and boost business-led growth and investment.

Read more: Boris formally resigns following jibe that Tories 'changed the rules' in final speech as Prime Minister

Read more: Boris Johnson 'will be back,' Lord Lister tells LBC

"I will drive reform in my mission to get the United Kingdom working, building and growing.

"We will get spades in the ground to make sure people are not facing unaffordable energy bills and we will also make sure that we are building hospitals, schools, roads and broadband".

She promised to take action to tackle energy bills this week, and then, of her third priority, said: "I will make sure that people can get doctor's appointments and the NHS services they need.

"We will put our health service on a firm footing.

"By delivering on the economy, on energy and on the NHS, we will put our nation on the path to long-term success."