'Bitter' wife of sacked Veterans Minister Johnny Mercer brands Liz Truss an 'imbecile'

7 September 2022, 00:52

Liz Truss has been branded an 'imbecile'
Liz Truss has been branded an 'imbecile'. Picture: Alamy/Twitter

By Emma Soteriou

The "bitter" wife of sacked veterans minister Johnny Mercer has branded new Prime Minister Liz Truss an "imbecile".

Felicity Cornelius-Mercer said the Cabinet system "stinks" and "treats people appallingly" after her husband was removed as veterans affairs minister.

Mr Mercer, the Plymouth Moor View MP, had appeared angry about Ms Truss' move, saying he was "disappointed" but accepted the PM is "entitled to reward her supporters".

He also suggested he could quit the Commons, saying: "I have to accept that I will never possess the qualities required for enduring success in politics as it stands, and to be fair to my wonderful family, I must consider my future."

His wife went further, tweeting a picture mocking Ms Truss as a character from the Muppets and giving an account of Mr Mercer's exit discussions.

She tweeted: "He asked her 'why would you do this, who is going to be better at this role than me, which of your mates gets the job, you promised a meritocracy?'

"PM - I can't answer that Johnny.

"This system stinks & treats people appallingly.

"Best person I know sacked by an imbecile @trussliz."

Ms Cornelius-Mercer later added: "Yes I am feeling bitter. Please allow it - 24hrs then back to positives."

James Heappey was reappointed as defence minister and was given the role of minister for armed forces and veterans.

In response to the change, Ms Cornelius-Mercer continued: "Reversing the seven years of work my husband did getting veterans away from the MoD where it failed him and so many others, and showing she lied in the leadership election to 'keep veterans affairs where they are' (yes I heard her on speakerphone to him asking for his vote). Nice."

Mr Mercer had tweeted a lengthy resignation statement accompanied by the words: "I will be spending time with my family and doing no media requests."

