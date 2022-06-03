Watch: Astonishing moment Boris Johnson gets booed at Queen's thanksgiving service

By Will Taylor

Boris Johnson was booed as he made his way into St Paul's Cathedral for the Queen's thanksgiving service.

The Prime Minister was treated to jeers as he headed up the steps to the church, in contrast to the huge cheers for royals like Prince William, Harry and Meghan.

His popularity has taken a huge dent in the wake of the Partygate saga and his Government is fighting against the cost of living crisis.

Some onlookers did applaud and cheer as he walked in with his wife Carrie.

But the boos were very audible, with one person saying "f*** off Boris".

Clement Jacquemin booed the PM as he left, too, and said he did so because "he is a disgrace".

He said Brexit and Partygate were his issues, and he added that Mr Johnson should have "stayed home, made himself forgotten, and let the British public enjoy this day".

The PM read from the New Testament during the service, which celebrated the Queen’s 70 years on the throne.

The monarch did not attend the occasion due to mobility issues. The ceremony notably saw William and Harry get seated away from each other,

Mr Johnson, who was fined over one lockdown-busting event, is fighting for his job after the Partygate scandal, in which senior civil servant Sue Grey blamed the leadership culture in Downing Street.

He has defied calls to go as the number of Tory MPs submitting motions of no confidence in his leadership of the party grows.