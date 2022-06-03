Feuding Brothers divided: William and Harry don't talk and kept apart at St Paul's

The brothers were sat apart at the service. Picture: Alamy

By Stephen Rigley

Brothers William and Harry were still on opposite sides of the royal aisle again at The Queen's thanksgiving service in St Paul's

Cheers greeted Harry and Meghan as they arrived at St Paul's for their first 'royal' engagement since Megxit and their move to America.

It was also their first face-to-face meeting since Harry and Meghan's bombshell Oprah interview where they attacked senior members of the royal family.

The brothers last saw each other in July, for the unveiling of a Kensington Palace statue in memory of their mother, Princess Diana.

At the time, sources claimed a "furious" Prince William did not want to attend the event, because of Harry and Meghan's behaviour.

Harry, 37, who said said to be anxious about today's service was seen smiling and bantering with with Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie and their husbands.

While on the other side Prince William and Kate appeared tense as they took their seats for the Jubilee ceremony.

After the service Harry and Meghan are believed to have skipped at lunch for royals and politicians at London's Guildhall.

The Queen pulled out of the service on the second day of her Platinum Jubilee celebrations due to mobility issues and was represented by Charles.

Among the royals in the congregation at at St Pauls' were 400 key workers, charity volunteers and members of the armed forces.

Harry and Meghan arrived ahead of Prince Charles to cheers from onlookers, and all eyes were on he couple as they walked down the cathedral aisle to take their seats in the second-from-front row.

Prince William and Kate also got a good reception from the crowd gathered outside, as did Prince Charles, who deputised for the Queen in her absence.

Kate's pale yellow dress was by Emilia Wickstead and she wore a Philip Treacy hat, while Camilla wore ivory and gold embroidered coat dress by Fiona Clare and hat by Philip Treacy.

Boris Johnson was greeted with boos and jeers as he arrived by car and walked up the steps smiling with wife Carrie.

Former prime ministers Tony Blair, Gordon Brown and Theresa May were among the dignitaries to arrive on Friday morning.

The Queen herself did not attend after experiencing "some discomfort" during Thursday's events following previous mobility issues.

Senior members of the monarchy attending included the Prince of Wales, Duchess of Cornwall, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who will be joined by the extended royal family.

Charles officially represented the Queen at the service, which included a sermon from the Archbishop of York, who made remarks about the Queen's faith. The monarch was due to watch it on TV at Windsor Castle.

The Duke of York was expected to attend but withdrew after testing positive for Covid.

The Dean of St Paul's, Dr David Ison, said in The Bidding: "We come together in this Cathedral Church today to offer to God our thanks and praise for the reign of Her Majesty the Queen and especially for her 70 years of faithful and dedicated service.

"As we gather from communities across her realm and the Commonwealth of Nations, we rejoice in the diverse and varied lives of all those whom she serves, and in the beauty and abundance of the world in which we live.

"Inspired by words and music, we pray that God will continue to bless and guide Her Majesty, and that we may all receive grace to honour life and to live in harmony with one another; and we continue to pray for those whose lives are marred by conflict, suffering and tragedy.

"And mindful of the call of God to look to the needs of others, we commit ourselves afresh to caring for our world and all for whom it is home, striving always to seek out and nurture that which is good in people and in all creation."

Those invited in recognition of their service have all been recipients of honours in the New Year or Birthday Honours lists and their number also includes public servants and representatives from social enterprises and voluntary groups.

Mr Johnson gave a New Testament reading, and members of his Cabinet were among the guests along with Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer.

The diplomatic world were represented by high commissioners and ambassadors from across the world and also attending are governors general and clergy from world faiths.

The Archbishop of York Stephen Cottrell gave the sermon after the Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby tested positive for Covid. The Dean of the Chapel Royal, Dame Sarah Mullally, Bishop of London, gave the Collect and the Blessing, and the Dean of St Paul's conducted the service.

Young people representing countries where the Queen is head of state lead the 'Act of Commitment' celebrating the life and reign of the monarch, led by the Reverend Robert Kozak.

One of the country's largest bells, the Great Paul, be rang before and after the service, the first time it was heard at a royal occasion.

The event featured a new anthem by Judith Weir, Master of the Queen's Music, that sets to music words from the third Chapter of the Book of Proverbs.

Bible readings, hymns and prayers to express thankfulness for the Queen's reign, faith and service were also heard by the congregation as the nation marked the monarch's 70 years on the throne.

Before the service began, the Band of Her Majesty's Royal Marines Portsmouth (Royal Band), played as the congregation arrived and the State Trumpeters of the Household Cavalry performed to mark royal arrivals, while the Fanfare Trumpeters of the Central Band of the Royal Air Force accompanied later in the service.

The choirs of St Paul's Cathedral and Her Majesty's Chapel Royal joined together to sing the Vivats, I Was Glad by Sir Hubert Parry, performed at every coronation and now for the Queen's Platinum Jubilee.