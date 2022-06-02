The Queen will not attend St Paul’s Jubilee service after ‘discomfort’ at parade

2 June 2022, 19:37 | Updated: 2 June 2022, 19:58

The Queen has 'reluctantly' withdrawn from tomorrow's service
The Queen has 'reluctantly' withdrawn from tomorrow's service. Picture: Alamy

By Asher McShane

The Queen will not attend tomorrow's service of thanksgiving at St Paul's Cathedral, Buckingham Palace has announced.

The Palace said in a statement this evening: "The Queen greatly enjoyed today’s Birthday Parade and Flypast but did experience some discomfort".

"Taking into account the journey and activity required to participate in tomorrow's National Service of Thanksgiving at St Paul's Cathedral, Her Majesty, with great reluctance, has concluded that she will not attend."

She is believed to have experienced episodic mobility issues during Thursday's events.

But she will attend a beacon lighting event at Windsor Castle on Thursday evening, the palace confirmed.

It is understood the decision was considered regrettable but sensible due to the length of the journey and time involved and the physical demands the service would require.

Prince Andrew withdrew from attending the service earlier today. Buckingham Palace said he had tested positive for Covid-19.

Her Majesty joined other members of the royal family for the historic moment as they marked Britain's first Platinum Jubilee.

The royal family delighted the waiting crowd of tens of thousands in front of the palace as they appeared to watch a military flypast, as the bumper bank holiday weekend celebrations of the Queen's 70 years on the throne began.

The royals' appearance on the balcony followed the vibrant Trooping the Colour ceremony at Horse Guards Parade, just down the Mall.

The royals looked delighted as 70 aircraft flew overhead, including Chinook and Puma helicopters, Spitfire fighters and Lancaster bombers, and the F35 stealth fighters, among a raft of other military aircraft.

A total of 15 Eurofighter Typhoon jets spelled out the letters "70" as they flew overhead, delighting the thousands below,

The royal family came out onto the balcony to rapturous applause, with the packed crowd outside the palace cheering the moment they sighted the Queen.

Her Majesty wore sunglasses and a dusky dove blue coat made out of wool.

Prince Charles stood to the Queen's right, and the two spoke and smiled with each other.

Prince Louis waved towards the sky and could also be seen resting his chin in his hands as the flypast went overhead.

Notably absent from the balcony were Prince Andrew, Harry and Meghan. It was known ahead of the time that the three would not appear on the balcony.

Read more: Police arrest Platinum Jubilee activists after animal protesters run in front of parade

It followed an 82-gun salute in Green Park and Hyde Park in London.

The flypast and Trooping the Colour parade are just the start of the jubilee celebrations.

Thursday night will see the lighting of beacons across the UK to mark the jubilee, while Friday will see the service of thanksgiving at St Paul's Cathedral.

The weekend will involve the Epsom Derby while Sunday will see neighbours unite in celebration for lunch together.

