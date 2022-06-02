Police arrest Platinum Jubilee activists after animal protesters run in front of parade

Police made arrests as protesters ran in front of the military parade down the Mall before Trooping the Colour. Picture: Alamy

By Will Taylor

Police made arrests as protesters ran in front of the military parade down the Mall before Trooping the Colour.

The group was tackled out of the way by police who then held them at the side of the road.

Animal Rebellion, a vegan, climate and animal rights organisation, claimed its members were behind the disruption, which lasted mere moments as the soldiers continued to march and police kept them out of the way.

One wore a gold crown on a hat, and another sat facing the troops while holding a piece of paper.

Another demonstrator had a poster that read “Reclaim Royal Land”.

Animal Rebellion said: "Animal Rebels disrupt the Queen's Platinum Jubilee celebrations demanding that Royal Land is Reclaimed."

It describes itself as a movement willing to use civil disobedience to "transition to a just and sustainable plant-based food system, to halt mass extinction, alleviate the worst effects of climate breakdown and ensure justice for animals".

The Metropolitan Police said the arrests were for obstructing the highway.

"A number of arrests have been made of people who attempted to enter the ceremonial route in The Mall at approximately 10.10hrs today," a Met Twitter account said.

"The arrests were public order related for highway obstruction.

"Thank you to the crowd who showed their support by clapping our officers who returned to their post after dealing with the incident swiftly."

