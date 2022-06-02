Queen sends car to pick up Harry and Meghan in sign of easing relations as jubilee starts

The Queen sent vehicles to pick up Harry and Meghan. Picture: Alamy

By Will Taylor

The Queen sent a car to pick up Harry and Meghan after the couple flew in from the US in a sign of easing relations within the Windsors.

The monarch's Land Rover was among the vehicles that picked up the Sussexes and their children, Archie and Lilibet – from Farnborough Airport to take them to Frogmore Cottage in Windsor.

She was yet to meet Lilibet, whose first birthday comes on Saturday.

Harry and Meghan, who had flown in from Santa Barbara airport in California, touched down yesterday and were met by three of the Queen's protection officers, the Sun said.

They were then taken by bulletproof cars to Windsor.

"The Queen believed it was the right thing to do," an insider told The Sun.

There has been speculation over how the Sussexes and royals will get on during the Platinum Jubilee weekend.

Much attention was given to a Netflix film crew believed to be documenting their lives, but cameras from the streaming giant did not travel.

They also arrived without their large entourage or Archewell charity senior staff.

The Queen is expected to enjoy a private lunch at Buckingham Palace with her family later. That will follow the balcony appearance from the royals – though Harry, Meghan and Prince Andrew will not be present.

A flypast will also be held overhead.

And preceding that is the Trooping the Colour, which Harry and Meghan will watch. It has not been confirmed if their children will join them.

Thursday, the first of a four day celebration for the Queen’s 70 years on the throne, will conclude with the lighting of beacons throughout the country.

On Wednesday, the Queen thanked everyone who is celebrating.

"Thank you to everyone who has been involved in convening communities, families, neighbours and friends to mark my Platinum Jubilee, in the United Kingdom and across the Commonwealth," she said.

"I know that many happy memories will be created at these festive occasions.

"I continue to be inspired by the goodwill shown to me, and hope that the coming days will provide an opportunity to reflect on all that has been achieved during the last seventy years, as we look to the future with confidence and enthusiasm."