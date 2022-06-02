Breaking News

Prince Andrew to miss Jubilee service at St Paul's after testing positive for Covid

The Duke of York during a Service of Thanksgiving for the life of the Duke of Edinburgh in March. Picture: Alamy

By Asher McShane

Prince Andrew will not attend tomorrow's thanksgiving service at St Paul's Cathedral because he has Covid-19, Buckingham Palace has said.

A palace spokesman said: "After undertaking a routine test the Duke has tested positive for Covid and with regret will no longer be attending tomorrow's service."

It is understood Andrew saw the Queen in the last few days but has been undertaking regular testing and has not seen her since he tested positive.

Andrew was set to join the wider royal family at the high-profile event in St Paul's Cathedral on Friday.

The monarch's second son stepped down from public life after the furore over his friendship with paedophile billionaire Jeffrey Epstein, and paid millions to settle a civil sexual assault case to a woman he claimed never to have met.

The duke was cast out of the working monarchy and no longer uses his HRH style after Virginia Giuffre, who was trafficked by Epstein, accused him of sexually assaulting her when she was 17.

The duke denied the claims.