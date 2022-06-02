Royal family marks Platinum Jubilee on Buckingham Palace balcony in historic moment

2 June 2022, 13:00 | Updated: 2 June 2022, 13:10

The Queen appeared on the palace balcony
The Queen appeared on the palace balcony. Picture: -

By Will Taylor

Royals gathered on Buckingham Palace's balcony for a historic moment as they marked Britain's first Platinum Jubilee.

The royal family delighted the waiting crowd in front of the palace as they appeared ahead of a military flypast, as celebrations of the Queen's 70 years on the throne broke out.

Their appearance on the balcony followed the vibrant Trooping the Colour ceremony at Horse Guards Parade, just down the Mall.

The royals looked delighted as aircraft flew overhead, including Chinook and Puma helicopters, Spitfire fighters and Lancaster bombers, and the F35 stealth fighters, among a raft of other military aircraft.

They came out onto the balcony to rapturous applause, with the packed crowd outside the palace cheering the moment they sighted the Queen.

She wore sunglasses and dusky dove blue made out of wool.

Prince Charles stood to the Queen's right, and the two spoke and smiled with each other.

Prince Louis waved towards the sky and could also be seen resting his chin in his hands as the flypast went overhead.

Notably absent were Prince Andrew, Harry and Meghan. It was known ahead of the time that the three would not appear on the balcony.

