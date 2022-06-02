Prince Louis steals show on Buckingham Palace balcony at Platinum Jubilee flypast

2 June 2022, 16:13 | Updated: 2 June 2022, 18:13

Prince Louis stole the show during his appearance on the Buckingham Palace balcony as the Trooping the Colour flypast left the young royal in awe.
Prince Louis stole the show during his appearance on the Buckingham Palace balcony as the Trooping the Colour flypast left the young royal in awe.

By Lauren Lewis

Prince Louis stole the show during his appearance on the Buckingham Palace balcony as the nation heralded the Queen's 70 year reign in a spectacular display of pageantry marking her Platinum Jubilee.

As the opening chapter of the Queen's Platinum Jubilee celebrations drew to a close, the prince pointed at planes, waved at the pilots, stuck his fingers in his mouth and pulled a funny face.

When the aircraft bore down on the Queen's official London residence and then roared overhead he covered his ears with his hands and let out a howl of excitement.

Louis stood next to the Queen, known affectionately as "Gan Gan" to the Cambridge children, and she leaned down to talk to her great-grandson, pointing out things of interest to the four-year-old.

His older siblings Prince George, aged eight, and seven-year-old Princess Charlotte were also animated and could be heard chatting on the balcony.

Prince Louis stole the show today as he covered his ears while watching the Platinum Jubilee flypast with the Queen from Buckingham Palace balcony.
Prince Louis stole the show today as he covered his ears while watching the Platinum Jubilee flypast with the Queen from Buckingham Palace balcony. Picture: Alamy
As the opening chapter of the Queen's Platinum Jubilee celebrations drew to a close, the prince pointed at planes, waved at the pilots, stuck his fingers in his mouth and pulled a funny face.
As the opening chapter of the Queen's Platinum Jubilee celebrations drew to a close, the prince pointed at planes, waved at the pilots, stuck his fingers in his mouth and pulled a funny face. Picture: Alamy
Louis also stood out with his sailor-style outfit reminiscent of one worn by his father almost 40 years ago.
Louis also stood out with his sailor-style outfit reminiscent of one worn by his father almost 40 years ago.
The Queen led her family out followed by the Prince of Wales and Duchess of Cornwall for the flypast today
The Queen led her family out followed by the Prince of Wales and Duchess of Cornwall for the flypast today. Picture: Alamy
Louis stood next to the Queen, known affectionately as "Gan Gan" to the Cambridge children, and she leaned down to talk to her great-grandson, pointing out things of interest to the four-year-old.
Louis stood next to the Queen, known affectionately as "Gan Gan" to the Cambridge children, and she leaned down to talk to her great-grandson, pointing out things of interest to the four-year-old. . Picture: Alamy
His older siblings Prince George, aged eight, and seven-year-old Princess Charlotte were also animated and could be heard chatting on the balcony.
His older siblings Prince George, aged eight, and seven-year-old Princess Charlotte were also animated and could be heard chatting on the balcony. Picture: Alamy

At one point George was heard to say "Oh yeah, look at that plane" as a huge Globemaster C-17, shadowed by another, flew towards them, then its engines thundered over the palace.

Louis is not the first child to cover their ears during a Buckingham Palace flypast.

At William and Kate's wedding in 2011, little Grace van Cutsem was captured putting her hands over her ears and frowning because of the noise - just at the moment the couple kissed on the palace balcony - creating one of the best pictures of the day.

Louis also stood out with his sailor-style outfit reminiscent of one worn by his father almost 40 years ago.

Pictures of William wearing the sailor-themed outfit show the young prince standing in front of his parents on the balcony of Buckingham Palace in 1985.

The Prince of Wales is holding a young Harry while Diana, Princess of Wales, is smiling.

Louis stood next to the Queen, known affectionately as "Gan Gan" to the Cambridge children, and she leaned down to talk to her great-grandson, pointing out things of interest to the four-year-old.
Louis stood next to the Queen, known affectionately as "Gan Gan" to the Cambridge children, and she leaned down to talk to her great-grandson, pointing out things of interest to the four-year-old. . Picture: Alamy
Prince Louis watches the Trooping of the Colour ceremony at Horse Guards Parade
Prince Louis watches the Trooping of the Colour ceremony at Horse Guards Parade. Picture: Alamy
Prince Louis watches the Trooping of the Colour ceremony at Horse Guards Parade
Prince Louis watches the Trooping of the Colour ceremony at Horse Guards Parade. Picture: Alamy

Louis was almost outdone by his sister Charlotte, who was bouncing up and down in excitement, covered her face with her hands and also waved at the passing planes.

William and Kate chatted to their children, who also shared a few words with their relatives the Earl and Countess of Wessex and their children Lady Louise and Viscount Severn.

It was a busy day for the Cambridges' children, who enjoyed a carriage ride to and from the Trooping the Colour ceremony.

They watched the spectacle with members of the royal family from the Duke of Wellington's former office and Louis was seen saluting the troops on parade at one point.

Queen Elizabeth II , Prince Louis, the Duchess of Cornwall and Princess Charlotte on the balcony of Buckingham Palace, to view the Platinum Jubilee flypast
Queen Elizabeth II , Prince Louis, the Duchess of Cornwall and Princess Charlotte on the balcony of Buckingham Palace, to view the Platinum Jubilee flypast. Picture: Alamy
It was a busy day for the Cambridges' children, who enjoyed a carriage ride to and from the Trooping the Colour ceremony.
It was a busy day for the Cambridges' children, who enjoyed a carriage ride to and from the Trooping the Colour ceremony. . Picture: Alamy
Prince George, Prince Louis and Princess Charlotte bow their heads as they receive a salute as the Royal Procession returns to Buckingham Palace after the Trooping the Colour ceremony at Horse Guards Parade, central London, as the Queen celebrates her official birthday, on day one of the Platinum Jubilee celebrations.
Prince George, Prince Louis and Princess Charlotte bow their heads as they receive a salute as the Royal Procession returns to Buckingham Palace after the Trooping the Colour ceremony at Horse Guards Parade, central London, as the Queen celebrates her official birthday, on day one of the Platinum Jubilee celebrations. Picture: Alamy

When the doors of Buckingham Palace's balcony were first opened after the Trooping the Colour ceremony ended a cheer went up from the crowds in The Mall, and the Queen led her family out followed by the Prince of Wales and Duchess of Cornwall.

They were joined by the Princess Royal and her husband Vice Admiral Sir Tim Laurence, the Duke and Duchess of Gloucester and the Duke of Kent.

As the flypast came to an end, the national anthem was played and all the royals stood still and the crowd could be heard singing God Save the Queen and cheered when it came to an end.

