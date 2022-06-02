Ben Kentish 4pm - 7pm
In pictures: Huge cheers erupt as crowd left in awe by Platinum Jubilee flypast
2 June 2022, 16:04 | Updated: 2 June 2022, 16:14
Huge cheers erupted from thousand of royal fans on the mall today as the Jubilee flypast took place.
The Queen could be seen looking ahead and smiling as the aircraft flew over Buckingham Palace to mark her Platinum Jubilee.
Prince Louis waved towards the sky and could also be seen resting his chin in his hands as the aircraft flew overhead.
A few minutes later the roar of the planes was so great that he held his hands over his ears.
Her Majesty smiled throughout the flypast and waved at the crowds before going back into the palace.
The flypast of more than 70 aircraft, which featured Apache helicopters, Typhoons and the Red Arrows, took six minutes to pass over Buckingham Palace.
It included a Lancaster bomber, two Spitfires and two Hurricanes, all operated by the RAF’s Battle of Britain Memorial Flight.
Three RAF Hercules planes were followed by an Atlas leading a Globemaster (C-17).
The flypast also included two aircraft of the RAF’s Intelligence Surveillance, Target Acquisition and Reconnaissance (ISTAR) Force, the Poseidon and the Rivet Joint.
A spectacular #PlatinumJubilee flypast! pic.twitter.com/zghBDIzdZz— The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) June 2, 2022
The Royal Family's official Twitter posted: "A spectacular Platinum Jubilee flypast!"
The flypast ended with 15 RAF Typhoons flying in a 70 formation, followed by the Red Arrows trailing red, white and blue smoke in scenes that thrilled the thousands of people watching from the Mall.