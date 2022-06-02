In pictures: Huge cheers erupt as crowd left in awe by Platinum Jubilee flypast

By Asher McShane

Huge cheers erupted from thousand of royal fans on the mall today as the Jubilee flypast took place.

The Queen could be seen looking ahead and smiling as the aircraft flew over Buckingham Palace to mark her Platinum Jubilee.

The flypast featured more than 70 aircraft. Picture: Alamy

Prince Louis waved towards the sky and could also be seen resting his chin in his hands as the aircraft flew overhead.

The noise of the planes made Prince Louis cover his ears. Picture: Alamy

A few minutes later the roar of the planes was so great that he held his hands over his ears.

The planes drew a huge cheer from the crowd on the Mall. Picture: Alamy

Her Majesty smiled throughout the flypast and waved at the crowds before going back into the palace.

The flypast was in celebration of the Queen's 70-year reign. Picture: Alamy

The flypast of more than 70 aircraft, which featured Apache helicopters, Typhoons and the Red Arrows, took six minutes to pass over Buckingham Palace.

The flypast also featured historic aircraft. Picture: Alamy

It included a Lancaster bomber, two Spitfires and two Hurricanes, all operated by the RAF’s Battle of Britain Memorial Flight.

The Red Arrows drew a huge cheer as they flew over the Mall. Picture: LBC

Three RAF Hercules planes were followed by an Atlas leading a Globemaster (C-17).

Prince Louis shields his ears from the din of the planes. Picture: Alamy

The flypast also included two aircraft of the RAF’s Intelligence Surveillance, Target Acquisition and Reconnaissance (ISTAR) Force, the Poseidon and the Rivet Joint.

The Royal Family's official Twitter posted: "A spectacular Platinum Jubilee flypast!"

The Queen smiled as the flypast roared over Buckingham Palace. Picture: LBC

The flypast ended with 15 RAF Typhoons flying in a 70 formation, followed by the Red Arrows trailing red, white and blue smoke in scenes that thrilled the thousands of people watching from the Mall.