Live: Rachel Reeves set to deliver first budget with tax hikes expected
30 October 2024, 07:22
Rachel Reeves will deliver Labour's first budget in 15 years as tax hikes are expected.
Rachel Reeves will deliver Labour's long-awaited Budget today as she sets out her plan to raise revenue and promote economic growth.
Ms Reeves, who will become the first female Chancellor of the Exchequer to deliver the Budget on Wednesday, is expected to prioritise fixing the NHS and growing the economy in tomorrow's announcement.
She will tell the House of Commons from the despatch box that there are "no shortcuts" to driving the economic growth Labour has promised to deliver other than to invest.
Ms Reeves is also expected to promise to the country that the "prize on offer" for Labour’s plans is "immense" after drawing criticisms for trailed policies ahead of the Budget.
The Government has already confirmed a swathe of policies, including that it will raise the cap on bus fares from £2 to £3, raise National Insurance hike for employers and impose VAT on private schools.
We’re hours away from Rachel Reeves delivering this government’s first budget but today’s schedule will look similar to budgets past.
Here’s what to watch out for:
Prime Minister Keir Starmer chairs cabinet at 8.30 am
Rachel Reeves will arrive at the treasury around 11 am for the customary red box photoshoot
Prime Minister’s Questions is at noon.
The budget speech starts at 12.30 pm
Conservative leader Rishi Sunak will respond around 1.30pm, at the same time as the budget documents drop.
The Office for Budget Responsibility will brief the press on their budget analysis at 2.30 pm
Budget will deliver on promise of change -Reeves
Labour MPs nervous ahead of 'tough decisions' in Wednesday's Budget
They know how big a moment this is.
They’ve waited 116 days for it, after all.
It’s not that all the announcements will be a surprise - they know a great deal about the content already. Let’s face it - after weeks of briefings from the Treasury, we all do.
The trepidation is caused by the Prime Minister's promise that this Budget will embrace the "harsh light of fiscal reality".
Code for: tax rises are coming to prevent austerity.
There is genuine fear - from MPs and from business - about how the expected National Insurance employer contribution will land.
At Labour’s weekly meeting of MPs yesterday - one backbencher asked the Chief Secretary to the Treasury what would be done to stop small businesses feeling like they have been chopped off at their knees. Darren Jones told the MPs they would be pleased when they heard the full plans.
But it’s not just the measures that are making these Labour backbenchers nervous. It’s also what the Budget will say about who this Government is, what it's for, and where they are going.
One Labour grandee told me they doubt whether the Prime Minister and those around him had enough political nous. They think Sir Keir has outsourced too much to his Chancellor.
Everyone - even the Starmer and Reeves loyalists - know they’ve got a very tricky task tomorrow.
“It’s been such a delicate ship to steer through such a thorny canal and I think they’ve just about got it to the place they wanted to in the run in," someone close to the Chancellor said.
One Labour MP told me that the test tomorrow will be to “divide between long term investment and short term protection”.
“There will always be risk, but Labour must have a response for those who are subjected to inequality.”
It’s been an unusual run up - because we know so much. Budgets are usually devised in dark rooms with not as much leaked out ahead of time.
But sometimes - those Budgets have gone wrong - like George Osborne’s in 2012. He had to u-turn on his plot to tax food that is designed to cool down - because he hadn’t considered that this would affect pasties.
So perhaps the fact that we know so much already will mean fewer surprises in the backlash too.
Good morning.
Good morning and welcome back to LBC's Budget live blog.
We'll have the latest budget news and analysis throughout the day right here.
'No cast iron guarantee I won't raise taxes again': Starmer warns Brits of harsh fiscal reality ahead of Budget
Sir Keir Starmer failed to rule out future tax rises as he confirmed there will be such increases in Wednesday's budget.
The Prime Minister delivered a speech in Birmingham on Monday ahead of the government's bid to fill a £22 billion "black hole" in public finances.
He said it was his intention to deal with the “tough stuff” this week as he confirmed there will tax rises but he could not give a “cast iron guarantee” that there would not be similar increases in future budgets.
Asked if Wednesday's tax rises would be the first and last, the Prime Minister said: “We are fixing the foundations in this Budget. So that is the purpose of this Budget, to take the difficult decisions now.
“Nobody wants tax rises, least of all me, so we will do the hard work in this Budget to allow us then to rebuild the country.
“I can’t give you a cast iron guarantee that never again in any Budget will there be any adjustment to tax because we just don’t know what is round the corner.”
