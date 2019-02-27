Brexit Votes: What Are MPs Voting On Tonight And What Does It Mean?

There will be more votes in Parliament this evening setting out the next steps of Brexit. Here’s what MPs will be voting on and what it might mean for Britain’s exit from the EU.

What’s happening tonight?

Theresa May has laid a motion after she failed to bring her deal back for another “meaningful vote”.

She has promised to put a revised deal to a vote by 12th March after MPs overwhelmingly rejected it last month, calling for changes to the backstop.

The motion explains the Prime Minister’s latest commitments to hold votes on a no-deal Brexit or delay Britain’s exit from the EU if her deal is voted down again.

Although the motion itself is pretty meaningless, it does give MPs the opportunity to put forward their own amendments to try and shape the Brexit process.

Which amendments will MPs vote on?

In total, 12 amendments were put forward by MPs from all parties, with five chosen by the Speaker John Bercow.

These are the ones MPs are voting on:

- Jeremy Corbyn’s amendment calling for the Government to adopt Labour's alternative Brexit plan, including a permanent customs union with the EU. *MPs voted against this amendment*

- Ian Blackford’s amendment which disapproves of leaving the EU without a deal, regardless of any exit date. *MPs voted against this amendment*

- Dame Caroline Spelman’s amendment providing MPs the opportunity to debate and vote on creating a legal mechanism to extending Article 50.

- Alberto Costa’s amendment to safeguard EU citizens' rights after a no-deal Brexit. (The Government says it will accept this amendment).

- Yvette Cooper’s amendment reiterating the commitments made by the Prime Minister on Tuesday; votes on a no-deal Brexit or extending Brexit if her deal is rejected.

An amendment tabled by Anna Soubry of the new Independent Group calling of a second referendum was not selected.

What time do the votes take place?

MPs have been debating the amendments since 1pm with voting due to begin at 7pm.

Follow LBC for the latest updates on Brexit.