EU gave us 'very funny numbers': Rees-Mogg on new post-Brexit laws

By Fiona Jones

Minister for Brexit Opportunities Jacob Rees-Mogg reveals some of the EU laws he is eager to scrap post-Brexit, including one which gives the UK "very funny numbers."

It comes after the launch of his Brexit 'dashboard' which provides a platform for Britons to voice which EU regulations should be scrapped moving forward.

LBC's Rachael Venables asked Mr Rees-Mogg to name some "ridiculous" laws he is eager to see removed from the 2,400 publicised on the site.

He replied: "In and of itself it is trivial...so if you go through the Dartford Tunnel, there have been signs saying how you get out of it every 25 metres.

"In this country we used yards for road signs so the signs say 121 yards in one direction and 152 yards in the other. We've got very funny numbers and this is all because of EU regulation hitting UK law and coming up with an odd answer.

"But this isn't the only one. When you look through it, the amount of things we regulate, the detail of things we regulate. You ask: 'Why are we doing that?' If the equipment is safe and works, why does it need a product specific regulation?"

This was a significant week for Brexit, with Thursday marking the sixth anniversary of the referendum.

Additionally, the Northern Ireland protocol, originally agreed in 2018, is under scrutiny and a second reading of the bill is expected to take place in Westminster on Monday.