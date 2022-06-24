Smile for the cameras: Charles and Boris meet face-to-face amid 'Rwanda row'

24 June 2022, 12:41 | Updated: 24 June 2022, 12:47

Prince Charles and Boris Johnson were all smiles at a meeting in Rwanda.
Prince Charles and Boris Johnson were all smiles at a meeting in Rwanda. Picture: Alamy

By Sophie Barnett

Prince Charles and Boris Johnson were all smiles as they met face-to-face for the first time since a 'row' erupted over the UK's plans to send migrants to Rwanda.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The heir to the throne and the British Prime Minister shook hands at a meeting of Commonwealth leaders in Kigali, the capital of Rwanda, on Friday morning, ahead of a 15-minute chat.

It came after controversy over the Prince’s private criticism of the UK's plan to send migrants to Rwanda on one-way tickets.

The Duke of Wales used his speech to speak of his deep sorrow at the "suffering of so many" from slavery - and didn't refer to the UK's policy of deporting asylum seekers to the east African country.

He's previously been reported to have called the idea "appalling".

Before they sat down for talks, Mr Johnson had stepped back from comments that he would tell Charles, who has reportedly criticised the Government's Rwanda asylum policy, to be open-minded about the initiative.

Read more: Prince Charles to hail diversity of Commonwealth as its 'strength' in speech to leaders

Read more: Charles vs Boris on Rwanda Migrants: A fly on the wall is getting very excited

Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Prince Charles attend the CHOGM opening ceremony at Kigali Convention Centre
Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Prince Charles attend the CHOGM opening ceremony at Kigali Convention Centre. Picture: Getty

The Prime Minister's earlier suggestion he would tell the heir to the throne that there are "obvious merits" to the controversial scheme appeared to frustrate royal aides.

During an interview with broadcasters at a school in Kigali, the Prime Minister said he would defend the policy to Charles.

"People need to keep an open mind about the policy, the critics need to keep an open mind about the policy," he said.

"A lot of people can see its obvious merits.

"So yeah, of course, if I am seeing the prince tomorrow, I am going to be making that point."

Read more: Boris to tell Charles to 'keep an open mind' over Rwanda migrant plan

Prince Charles, The Prince of Wales shakes hands with Prime Minister Boris Johnson as they attend the CHOGM opening ceremony
Prince Charles, The Prince of Wales shakes hands with Prime Minister Boris Johnson as they attend the CHOGM opening ceremony. Picture: Getty

Their highly-anticipated meeting came after the Chogm opening ceremony but before the summit began the Prince and Mr Johnson met briefly, with the prime minister nodding his head in deference and smiling as he shook Charles' hand.

The first flight removing people to Rwanda was due to take off last week, but was grounded by successful legal challenges ahead of a full hearing on the scheme's legality in UK courts.

The policy is one element of a £120 million economic deal with Kigali, but has been widely criticised in part because of concerns about Rwanda's human rights record.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

James Watson has been jailed for 15 years for Rikki Neave's murder

Murderer who lured tragic Rikki Neave, 6, to his death jailed for 15 years

Primark in Romford

Two-week-old baby plunges down escalator in front of shoppers in Primark

The Met police is being investigated for seven more strip searches carried out on children

Watchdog to investigate 7 more instances of Met strip searching children as young as 14

Londoners face more Tube strikes

London Underground faces summer of strikes as Tube workers vote for walkouts

The Government's new tool helps you find out how much National Insurance you will pay.

Will you pay less tax? Online calculator reveals if you'll be better off after NI changes

Allies rally round Boris in the wake of by-election humiliation

Allies battle to keep Boris afloat as PM goes swimming in wake of by-election humiliation

Russian invasion of Ukraine made Nato 'look again' at military capability, says defence chief

Russian invasion of Ukraine made Nato 'look again' at military capability, says defence chief
Scottish Labour leader Anas Sarwar

Anas Sarwar claims Boris Johnson's by-election losses undermine SNP's independence drive

Katie Price has avoided jail after breaching a five-year restraining order against her ex-husband Kieran Hayler's fiancée Michelle Penticost.

Katie Price dodges jail after breaching restraining order against ex-husband's fiancée

Anita Alvarez fainted underwater during a competition and was rescued by her coach

'Uh oh, I don't feel great': Drowning swimmer breaks silence after coach's dramatic rescue

There's an 'ethical and political vacuum in No10', says former chief of staff

There's an 'ethical and political vacuum in No10', says former chief of staff

The Chancellor Rishi Sunak on a visit to Aberdeen.

Sunak denies 'syphoning' oil and gas profits to 'bankroll' Treasury plans

Queen back riding

Queen back riding again nine months after being told to quit

Nick Ferrari grilled Priti Patel on her Rwanda migrant plan.

Rwanda migrant plan is not 'appalling' but 'should be a deterrent', Priti Patel tells LBC

Priti Patel has defended the government's record after crippling by-election results

'We've done incredibly well': Priti says govt will 'crack on' despite by-election wipeout

The alleged dating profile pictures.

Wife, 22, learns 'husband' is a woman despite 'intimate' relationship

Latest News

See more Latest News

Cop26 – Glasgow

UN chief warns of ‘catastrophe’ due to global food shortage

Spain Morocco Migrants

130 migrants breach border between Morocco and Spanish enclave
Italy Pompeii Turtle

Remains of pregnant tortoise shed light on Pompeii’s destruction
Afghanistan Earthquake

Aftershock hits eastern Afghanistan after quake death toll rises to 1,150
Norway Bow and Arrow attack

Norwegian sentenced to psychiatric care after bow-and-arrow murders
The sculpture of prominent Italian poet Dante Alighieri is protected by sandbags, on Vladimir’s Hill in Kyiv, Ukraine

Ukrainian army to retreat from battered city to avoid encirclement
Wallyford crash

Lorry crash in East Lothian sees part of east coast mainline closed
Afghans pray for relatives killed in the earthquake at a burial site in Gayan village, Paktika province

Death toll from Afghanistan’s earthquake rises to 1,150 people
A demonstrator hurls a tear gas canister back at police during protests against the government of President Guillermo Lasso and rising fuel prices in Quito, Ecuador

One dead and dozens hurt on 12th day of protesting in Ecuador
Chuck Kabacinski participates in the second March for Our Lives rally in support of gun control in front of the Washington Monument, Saturday, June 11, 2022, in Washington

US Senate passes first gun control bill in decades

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

House keys resting on a calculator

Who will get the cost of living payment and do you need to apply?
Sue Gray's much-anticipated report has been published in full

Read it in full: Sue Gray's much-anticipated final Partygate report
Boris Johnson became PM in 2019 following Theresa May's resignation

When did Boris Johnson become prime minister? And who would replace him if he resigned?

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

James O'Brien shatters Rees-Mogg's Brexit-praise for dodging phone charger rules

James O'Brien blasts Rees-Mogg's Brexit-praise for dodging phone charger rules
Andrew Marr has suggested there could be a clash between Prince Charles and Boris Johnson.

Charles vs Boris on Rwanda Migrants: A fly on the wall is getting very excited
Nick Ferrari issues warning to PM on 'the growing sense of industrial unrest'

Nick Ferrari issues warning to PM on 'the growing sense of industrial unrest'
Nick Ferrari asks Rachel Johnson if the PM has 'Margaret Thatcher's balls'

Nick Ferrari asks Rachel Johnson if the PM has 'Margaret Thatcher's balls'
'Mick Lynch is inspirational': Frustrated NHS doctor says she'd strike if given the chance

'Mick Lynch is inspirational': Frustrated NHS doctor says she'd strike if given the chance
James O'Brien schools Leave voter who asks him to stop mentioning Brexit

James O'Brien schools Leave voter who asks him to stop mentioning Brexit
Andrew Marr said he would pay "good money" to see RMT leader Mick Lynch and Boris Johnson "go nose-to-nose"

Andrew Marr: I'd pay good money to see Mick Lynch go nose-to-nose with the PM
'Panadol's my best friend': Caller says he's hired EU staff to avoid Brexit 'headache'

'Panadol's my best friend': Caller says he's hired EU'Panadol's my best friend': Caller says he's hired EU staff to avoid Brexit 'headache'
Shelagh Fogarty caller 'ashamed' to say he voted for Brexit

'I just feel so much regret': Shelagh Fogarty caller 'ashamed' to say he voted for Brexit
Andrew Marr mocked the Tories' position of attacking Labour for strikes

'I've had it up to here with this Labour government!' Marr on rail strikes 'blame game'

More Topics

See more More Topics

Queen's Platinum Jubilee

Cladding Crisis

Cost of Living Crisis

Immigration

Crime & Police

London