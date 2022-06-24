Smile for the cameras: Charles and Boris meet face-to-face amid 'Rwanda row'

Prince Charles and Boris Johnson were all smiles at a meeting in Rwanda. Picture: Alamy

By Sophie Barnett

Prince Charles and Boris Johnson were all smiles as they met face-to-face for the first time since a 'row' erupted over the UK's plans to send migrants to Rwanda.

The heir to the throne and the British Prime Minister shook hands at a meeting of Commonwealth leaders in Kigali, the capital of Rwanda, on Friday morning, ahead of a 15-minute chat.

It came after controversy over the Prince’s private criticism of the UK's plan to send migrants to Rwanda on one-way tickets.

The Duke of Wales used his speech to speak of his deep sorrow at the "suffering of so many" from slavery - and didn't refer to the UK's policy of deporting asylum seekers to the east African country.

He's previously been reported to have called the idea "appalling".

Before they sat down for talks, Mr Johnson had stepped back from comments that he would tell Charles, who has reportedly criticised the Government's Rwanda asylum policy, to be open-minded about the initiative.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Prince Charles attend the CHOGM opening ceremony at Kigali Convention Centre. Picture: Getty

The Prime Minister's earlier suggestion he would tell the heir to the throne that there are "obvious merits" to the controversial scheme appeared to frustrate royal aides.

During an interview with broadcasters at a school in Kigali, the Prime Minister said he would defend the policy to Charles.

"People need to keep an open mind about the policy, the critics need to keep an open mind about the policy," he said.

"A lot of people can see its obvious merits.

"So yeah, of course, if I am seeing the prince tomorrow, I am going to be making that point."

Prince Charles, The Prince of Wales shakes hands with Prime Minister Boris Johnson as they attend the CHOGM opening ceremony. Picture: Getty

Their highly-anticipated meeting came after the Chogm opening ceremony but before the summit began the Prince and Mr Johnson met briefly, with the prime minister nodding his head in deference and smiling as he shook Charles' hand.

The first flight removing people to Rwanda was due to take off last week, but was grounded by successful legal challenges ahead of a full hearing on the scheme's legality in UK courts.

The policy is one element of a £120 million economic deal with Kigali, but has been widely criticised in part because of concerns about Rwanda's human rights record.